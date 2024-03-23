Introducing the Maeving Roadshow

A few weeks ago, Maeving launched their “At Home” test ride service, enabling people to test ride a Maeving from the comfort of their own surroundings. The response to this offering was outstanding, and with so many eager to test ride a Maeving in their town, accommodating everyone would have taken them months.

That’s why they are thrilled to introduce the Maeving Roadshow, our their test ride event service that will be coming to an area near you soon.

To kickstart the Roadshow, Maeving are delighted to announce that we will be hosting test rides for three days in Bournemouth next week.

Where to find them:

The Old Boys Motorcycle Workshop and Cafe,

1172-1180 Christchurch Rd,

Bournemouth BH7 6DY

They will be there from Friday 5th April – Saturday 6th April with three fully charged Maeving motorcycles ready to ride in Dorset.

To take a test ride, you must possess a valid Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) certificate or a full motorcycle licence. They can provide a helmet and gloves, but feel free to bring your own if you prefer.