Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsElectric MotorcyclesIntroducing the Maeving Roadshow

Introducing the Maeving Roadshow

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Introducing the Maeving Roadshow

Introducing The Maeving RoadshowA few weeks ago, Maeving launched their “At Home” test ride service, enabling people to test ride a Maeving from the comfort of their own surroundings. The response to this offering was outstanding, and with so many eager to test ride a Maeving in their town, accommodating everyone would have taken them months.

That’s why they are thrilled to introduce the Maeving Roadshow, our their test ride event service that will be coming to an area near you soon.

To kickstart the Roadshow, Maeving are delighted to announce that we will be hosting test rides for three days in Bournemouth next week.

Where to find them:

The Old Boys Motorcycle Workshop and Cafe,
1172-1180 Christchurch Rd,
Bournemouth BH7 6DY

They will be there from Friday 5th April – Saturday 6th April with three fully charged Maeving motorcycles ready to ride in Dorset.

To take a test ride, you must possess a valid Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) certificate or a full motorcycle licence. They can provide a helmet and gloves, but feel free to bring your own if you prefer.

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Just Dropped Issue 17 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Next article
Beast mode engaged: Bastianini edges out Viñales for pole

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Beast Mode Engaged: Bastianini Edges Out Viñales For Pole

Beast mode engaged: Bastianini edges out Viñales for pole

Frank Duggan - 0