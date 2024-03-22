NEW Alpinestars GP Plus V4 Leather Jackets – in stock at Oxford Products

Alpinestars GP Plus V4 Leather Jacket

The race-derived GP Plus V4 sport Leather Jacket is more than just an evolution of the world-renowned V3, it’s a complete revolution. With a revised silhouette, improved material selection, a new modernised look with refined detailing, and a lighter overall weight, the GP Plus V4 Jacket is the perfect choice. The three main differences new to the GP Plus V4 are the use of A-CS™ Plus stretch material, GP-R Lite extended elbow armour, and a new, modernised graphic. A-CS™ Plus stretch material is Alpinestars composite stretch, which is found in the large side panels of the jacket. A MotoGP derived material technology, A-CS™ Plus stretch provides increased stretch, high abrasion resistance, higher tear resistance than leather, plus a lower profile and overall weight – all important features that motorcyclists demand when it comes to increased comfort and performance. Completing the GP Plus V4’s chassis construction is a mix of race bovine and regular bovine leather, with tech stretch material on the chest, shoulders, back of the neck, and inner arms. There are DFS Dynamic Friction Shield external shoulder sliders with Nucleon Flex Plus CE Level 1 armour underneath. Internally, the jacket includes a detachable 80g thermal vest and incorporates long direct opening airflow vents on the abdomen for ventilation and climate management.

Key Features

Tech-Air® Ready.

Race-derived sport leather jacket, revolution of existing GP Plus V3 model.

Improved material selection with lighter weight.

Modernised look with refined detailing.

Race-derived A-CS™ Plus stretch panelling provides increased flexibility and improved freedom of movement.

A-CS™ Plus provides high levels of abrasion and tear resistance, as well as high breathability, as well as a lower weight and profile than leather accordion panelling.

Detachable thermal vest 80g, and long direct opening vents for climate management.

Protection

DFS shoulder kit with Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder armour provides impact protection and movement comfort.

GP-R Lite extended elbow armour and pre-curved race fit provide impact protection and natural pre-curved riding position comfort.

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

CE Certified Category II EN 17092-3:2020 Class AA.

CE Level 1 Category II EN 1621-1:2012 Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder armour.

CE Level 1 Category II EN 1621-1:2012 GP-R Lite Elbow armour.

Alpinestars GP Plus V4 Leather Jkt Black Black 48

zz-3100524110048

Price from: £499.99

Alpinestars GP Plus V4 Leather Jkt Black White

zz-31005241248

Price from: £499.99

Alpinestars GP Plus V4 Leather Jkt Blk/Red/Fluo/White

zz-3100524132148

Price from:£499.99

Alpinestars GP Plus R V4 Airflow Leather Jacket

The GP Plus R v4 Airflow Jacket is engineered and optimised for maximum ventilation and airflow, and features extensive race-derived features and materials including a dedicated ‘Sport’ fit with pre-curved arms for maximum riding performance, and race-proven protection on the shoulders and elbows.

Alpinestars’ composite stretch technology, A-CS® Plus, stretch panels on the torso offer exceptional breathability, comfort and freedom of movement, as well as delivering a lighter weight and a lower profile than a traditional leather accordion panel (the A-CS® Plus panels are about nine percent lighter than leather panels).

Key Features

Vented shoulders and extensive perforation zones on the chest and sides for maximum airflow

Alpinestars’ composite stretch technology, A-CS® Plus, stretch panels on the torso

1.3mm ‘Race’ grade leather construction for the optimum blend of abrasion resistance and comfort

Extensive technical stretch panels under the arms, on the inner arms and around the neck for an optimised fit

Construction

Stretch under the arms and on the inner arms for an optimised sport fit

Stretch, soft feel and ergonomic collar for superior rider comfort

Hook and loop neck closure with the large built-in flap for a secure closure

Ergonomic hook and loop cuffs with a zippered sleeve on the forearm for ease of use

Two zippered external side pockets for practical and secure storage

Mesh interior comfort liner with pockets to accommodate a back protector or a split chest protector

Cut longer on the back for greater coverage in the riding position

3/4 waist zip for a secure connection with Alpinestars pants

Hook and Loop adjustable waist for an optimised fit

Mesh liner for optimised rider comfort

Protection

Dual density DFS shoulders for superior friction control

GP Lite elbow armour for additional impact and friction control in a key area

Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder armour for superior impact protection

Tech-Air® 5 and Tech-Air® 3 Ready

Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE Category II EN17092-3:2020 standard – AA class

Alpinestars GP Plus R V4 Airflow Leather Jkt Black/Black

zz-3100624110048

Price from: £479.99

Alpinestars GP Plus R V4 Airflow Leather Jkt Black/Red/F/White

zz-3100624132148

Price from: £479.99

Alpinestars GP Plus R V4 Airflow Leather Jkt Black/White

zz-31006241250

Price from: £479.99

Alpinestars Stella GP Plus V4 Leather Jacket

The women’s Stella GP Plus V4 Leather Jacket features all the same revolutionised designs and material innovations as the men’s version. While the Stella version is identical construction-wise, the jacket is engineered for female riders with a revised silhouette to flow perfectly with the new Alpinestars Composite Stretch, A-CS™ Plus Stretch material panels. The jacket comes with a detachable 80g thermal vest and incorporates long direct opening airflow vents on the abdomen for ventilation and climate management.

Key Features

Tech-Air® Ready.

Race-derived sport leather jacket, revolution of existing model.

Revised silhouette engineered for a tailored women’s fit.

Improved material selection with lighter weight.

Modernised look with refined detailing.

Race-derived A-CS™ Plus stretch panelling provides increased flexibility and improved freedom of movement.

A-CS™ Plus provides high levels of abrasion and tear resistance, as well as high breathability, as well as a lower weight and profile than leather accordion panelling.

Detachable thermal vest 80g and long direct opening vents for climate management.

Protection

DFS shoulder kit with Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder armour provides impact protection and movement comfort.

GP-R Lite extended elbow armour and pre-curved race fit provide impact protection and natural pre-curved riding position comfort.

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

CE Certified Category II EN 17092-3:2020 Class AA.

CE Level 1 Category II EN 1621-1:2012 Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder armour.

CE Level 1 Category II EN 1621-1:2012 GP-R Lite Elbow armour.

Alpinestars Stella GP Plus V4 Leather Jkt Black/W/Diva Pink

zz-3110524183238

Price from: £499.99

Alpinestars Stella GP Plus V4 Leather Jkt Black Black

zz-3110524110038

Price from: £499.99

