Historic first pole position for Kove

History was made in the Supersport 300 class as Kove claimed the first World Championship pole position for a Chinese manufacturer.

It was a new Superpole lap record from Julio Garcia Gonzalez (KOVE Racing Team) with the 17-year-old claiming his first Superpole success.

Tomorrow’s opening race of the season will see three different manufacturers on the front row with Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) and Matteo Vannucci (Pata Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia) joining Garcia in the top three.

A late session yellow flag cost the riders an opportunity to set fastest times in the closing minutes with reigning World Champion Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) unable to improve on the 11th fastest time.

P1 | Julio Garcia Gonzalez | KOVE Racing Team

“I’m really happy because this is my first pole position and the first pole position for Kove. This is a new bike but I am really enjoying working with the team. The new Superpole schedule is strange because the day goes really fast. We only have one Free Practice session now but I quite like it! Tomorrow, I believe that a win is possible. I’ll push hard for it!”

WorldSSP300 Tissot Superpole Results

1. Julio Garcia Gonzalez | KOVE | 1’55.313s

2. Daniel Mogeda | Kawasaki | +0.044s

3. Matteo Vannucci | Yamaha | +0.093s