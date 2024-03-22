Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsHistoric first pole position for Kove

Historic first pole position for Kove

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Historic first pole position for Kove

Historic First Pole Position For KoveHistory was made in the Supersport 300 class as Kove claimed the first World Championship pole position for a Chinese manufacturer.

It was a new Superpole lap record from Julio Garcia Gonzalez (KOVE Racing Team) with the 17-year-old claiming his first Superpole success.

Tomorrow’s opening race of the season will see three different manufacturers on the front row with Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) and Matteo Vannucci (Pata Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia) joining Garcia in the top three.

A late session yellow flag cost the riders an opportunity to set fastest times in the closing minutes with reigning World Champion Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) unable to improve on the 11th fastest time.

P1 | Julio Garcia Gonzalez | KOVE Racing Team
“I’m really happy because this is my first pole position and the first pole position for Kove. This is a new bike but I am really enjoying working with the team. The new Superpole schedule is strange because the day goes really fast. We only have one Free Practice session now but I quite like it! Tomorrow, I believe that a win is possible. I’ll push hard for it!”

WorldSSP300 Tissot Superpole Results
1. Julio Garcia Gonzalez | KOVE | 1’55.313s
2. Daniel Mogeda | Kawasaki | +0.044s
3. Matteo Vannucci | Yamaha | +0.093s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

The report above is written with images by https://www.WorldSBK.com/

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Rst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Click here for more info on RST Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Previous article
NEW Alpinestars GP Plus V4 Leather Jackets – in stock at Oxford Products
Next article
Huertas aims for the win from pole position

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Granado Grabs First Pole Of The Season From Spinelli And Casadei

Granado grabs first pole of the season from Spinelli and Casadei

Frank Duggan - 0