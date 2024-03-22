Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAftermarketBrake Line Upgrade for KTM Duke 125

Brake Line Upgrade for KTM Duke 125

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Brake Line Upgrade for KTM Duke 125

Brake Line Upgrade For Ktm Duke 125UK-made, Venhill braided brake hose kits for KTM’s lightweight Duke 

Venhill’s new KTM Duke 125 Front and Rear Brake Hose Kits are a quick and easy way to boost stopping power, as well as improving feel and feedback.

Venhill hoses are precision made in their UK factory around a DuPont® Teflon® core. Highly heat-resistant, it won’t soften, expand or lose shape when it gets hot. Combined with a smooth, consistent bore it delivers more efficient fluid flow to the callipers, increasing braking force and feel at the lever and pedal.

Stainless steel braid is wrapped around the core, to stop further pressure expansion during hard braking. For a long life and lasting finish, a waterproof PVC jacket is then bonded on to the braid.

Simple to fit, the kits are tailor-made for the Duke and feature corrosion-free, stainless steel swivel socket nuts at both ends. These make them much easier to position than hoses with the fittings crimped onto the end.

For complete peace of mind, every set that leaves the factory is pressure tested to 1500psi.

Front and rear kits are available for all 2013-2023 Duke 125s. They come in a choice of 11 colours – including orange, to match up with KTM’s signature shade. The kits will also fit the 200cc and 390cc versions of the Duke.

Prices are £66.60 for the front and £66.60 for the rear (including VAT), both of which contain two hoses and all necessary fittings.

Find them quickly and easily – and order in ten different colour ways – using the www.venhill.co.uk Part Finder. Brake Line Upgrade For Ktm Duke 125

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
5 Minutes with…. “Piggy”

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
5 Minutes With …. “piggy”

5 Minutes with…. “Piggy”

Frank Duggan - 0