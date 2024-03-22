Brake Line Upgrade for KTM Duke 125

UK-made, Venhill braided brake hose kits for KTM’s lightweight Duke

Venhill’s new KTM Duke 125 Front and Rear Brake Hose Kits are a quick and easy way to boost stopping power, as well as improving feel and feedback.

Venhill hoses are precision made in their UK factory around a DuPont® Teflon® core. Highly heat-resistant, it won’t soften, expand or lose shape when it gets hot. Combined with a smooth, consistent bore it delivers more efficient fluid flow to the callipers, increasing braking force and feel at the lever and pedal.

Stainless steel braid is wrapped around the core, to stop further pressure expansion during hard braking. For a long life and lasting finish, a waterproof PVC jacket is then bonded on to the braid.

Simple to fit, the kits are tailor-made for the Duke and feature corrosion-free, stainless steel swivel socket nuts at both ends. These make them much easier to position than hoses with the fittings crimped onto the end.

For complete peace of mind, every set that leaves the factory is pressure tested to 1500psi.

Front and rear kits are available for all 2013-2023 Duke 125s. They come in a choice of 11 colours – including orange, to match up with KTM’s signature shade. The kits will also fit the 200cc and 390cc versions of the Duke.

Prices are £66.60 for the front and £66.60 for the rear (including VAT), both of which contain two hoses and all necessary fittings.

Find them quickly and easily – and order in ten different colour ways – using the www.venhill.co.uk Part Finder.