With the thousands of miles I cover each year in any season and weather, I am always on the lookout for a great touring suit that I can rely on.

I was delighted to have the opportunity to try the RST Endurance jacket and trousers. I was sent one in black colour, which is always good as it goes with any bike but I must admit, it does lose some of the detail of the design and styling that other colours give.

