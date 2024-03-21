60 years of KYMCO celebrated with unmissable offers

KYMCO UK’s positive outlook for 2024 coincides with the Taiwanese manufacturer’s 60th anniversary year, with attractive offers on key models in time for the recently launched ‘24’ registration plate – and the new biking season bringing better spring weather that invites tens of thousands of motorcyclists back on the roads.

The key models on offer that are part of KYMCO’s 60th birthday celebrations, include the Agility City+ 125 scooter and VSR 125 motorcycle, which have both had their limited time offers extended until further notice.

The Agility City+ 125 is a comfortable, safe and agile scooter, with an RRP of £2,559. It’s now offered with free on-the-road (OTR) fees within list price, as well as a free SHAD 29-litre Top Box – saving customers an average of £230.

The VSR 125 is a stylish and well-equipped naked bike for the learner or entry level motorcycle rider, with an RRP of £2,559. It’s now equipped with a sporty soundtrack, thanks to its free Delkevic performance exhaust with carbon silencer – worth around £200.

The Agility City+ 125 and the VSR 125, along with every other new petrol-powered KYMCO motorcycle or ATV are also equipped with two forms of Datatool security free of charge. Datatool’s Stealth Tracker (subscription required) and DNA Security Marking System are both included – saving customers around £400. This is part of the both companies’ commitments to tackling the increasing problem of motorcycle and ATV theft in the UK.

Neil Keeble, National Sales and Marketing Manager at KYMCO UK, said:“We are optimistic about the future growth of KYMCO as a motorcycle manufacturer in the UK, as several competitive models with attractive offers serve as a tempting low-cost alternative to rivals.

“While some may be new to the KYMCO brand, we are actually 60 years old in 2024 – and our long-established existence and experience remains the core reason why we’re a trusted brand of reliable and well-built products among our customers around the world.”

Established in Taiwan in 1964, Kwang Yang Motor Company was originally an overseas producer of Honda motorcycles for thirty years. In 1992 KYMCO began producing its own models under its own brand, by 2003 had acquired back Honda’s business interest and today markets its brand globally.

KYMCO UK remains committed to its belief that two and three-wheeled transportation is the fundamental element in delivering a UK-wide transport solution. For more information please visit www.kymco.co.uk