Make Your Bike Shine With R&G Gleam

With the weather warming up and the riding season just around the corner, many bikers are getting their machines ready for the summer, and the R&G Gleam range is the perfect partner.

From chain cleaner and degreaser to waterless bike wash and helmet and visor cleaner, Gleam will leave your bike looking showroom fresh—and for a limited time only, riders can enjoy up to 25% off.

Whether tucked away in the garage or ridden on wet roads, the winter can be tough on motorcycles. The R&G Gleam range is the ideal solution for riders looking to make their pride and joy shine and looking its best.

The extensive range is designed to clean and protect the entire exterior of the machine and includes Plastic Coating, Chain Cleaner, Motorcycle Degreaser, Disc Brake Cleaner, Silicone Shine, Helmet Fresh, Nano Bike Wash, Waterless Bike Wash, Anti-Fog Solution, Helmet and Visor Cleaner, Chain Lube, Corrosion Shield, and Nano Coating treatment.

Used by everyone from road riders to race teams for a limited time only, the R&G Gleam range is available with a 25% discount, allowing everyone the opportunity to get their bike ready for summer. Riders can also take advantage of the Mega Cleaning Bundle, which has everything needed to clean and maintain your bike at an incredible 40% off the retail price!

Prices start from £4.99, and the full range can be found at https://www.rg-racing.com/browsetype/RGGLEAM/.