The CB125R receives four new colours, a new full colour TFT meter and EURO5+ classification for 24YM.

Ever since its introduction, the CB125R has been a bike that has stood head and shoulders above its peers. Powered by its fun and peppy 125cc engine, the CB125R has been the gateway for many into Honda Neo Sports Café ownership, all of whom have benefitted from rich specifications and minimalist retro styling presented with a very modern twist.

Together with the additional premium touch of a new 5in full colour TFT meter inherited from the CB1000R, the CB125R gains four striking new colour schemes for 24YM that ensure it will continue to stand out from the crowd for years to come.

The new screen offers the rider a choice of three types of display for speed and rpm, and clearly shows information on fuel consumption and gear selection; it also features a customisable shift-up point on the rev-counter. The screen is paired with an all-new left switchgear, which is both stylish and intuitive.

The 24YM CB125R will be available in four new colours: Matt Cynos Gray, Pearl Cool White, Reef Sea Blue Metallic and Pearl Splendor Red with colour matching rear fairing. All feature colour-matched big CB125R logos on the radiator shrouds, and negative-coloured Honda Wing logos on the tank. The only exception is the Matt Cynos Gray Metallic colour scheme, which is unique in the line-up, with gold CB125R and Honda Wing logo on shrouds and tank respectively.

For 21YM, the CB125R gained 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks from its Neo Sports Café sibling, the CB650R, bringing real ‘big-bike’ suspension quality to a 125cc machine. It also received an all-new engine that delivers a healthy 11.0kW power with 11.6Nm torque, which for 24YM, is homologated for EURO5+.

The new EURO5+ emissions targets, which will become a legal requirement at the end of 2024, sees the introduction of new ‘on-board’ monitoring of the catalyst, the lowering of the threshold for identifying a fault and therefore warning the owner earlier, stricter noise restrictions and improving long-term exhaust emissions.

