2024 Honda Cb125r

Honda’s uniquely styled Neo Sports Café 125cc machine receives fresh styling touches and a new full 5in colour TFT meter – inherited from the CB1000R – which is controlled by all-new switchgear. Four new colours for 24YM further enhance the appeal and presence of the CB125R, the gateway to Neo Sports Café ownership. Top level standard specification includes single-cylinder DOHC 4V engine, high-quality 41mm Showa ‘Separate Function’ Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks, radial-mount four-piston front brake caliper operating with floating disc, plus IMU-controlled ABS.

1. Introduction

When embarking on a two-wheeled career, there are certain fundamentals that every rider looks for from their first motorcycle: an easy-to-ride chassis, with engaging real-world engine performance, and super-agile handling. Wrap those fundamentals, however, in distinctive, classy styling and add a host of premium specifications, and the result can be an extra special machine with which to begin a life on two wheels.

It was for new riders looking for this kind of package that Honda introduced the all-new CB125R in 2017. The smallest member of Honda’s minimalist, bare-boned ‘Neo Sports Café’ family, the CB125R was launched alongside the CB300R and the flagship CB1000R, and represented a bold new, premium addition to the ranks of Honda’s entry level machines.

In 21YM the CB125R received a brand-new, 4 valve engine and major front suspension upgrade, keeping it at the head of a competitive field, and at the top of many young riders’ wish list.

For 24YM, the CB125R is compliant with new EURO5+ emissions targets and the addition of an all-new 5in full colour TFT display, all-new switchgear and four new colours heighten the appeal even further.

2. Model Overview

The attention-grabbing style of the CB125R is a real standout feature among its peers and sets it apart from the homogeneous crowd.

Peppy and fun to rev, the EURO5+ DOHC 4V engine delivers a healthy 11.0kW power with 11.6Nm torque. And 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks bring big-bike suspension quality to a small bike. Braking is equally impressive: a 296mm floating front disc is worked by a radial-mount, four-piston caliper with ABS controlled by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). For 24YM a new 5in full colour display and new switchgear add further appeal.

The 24YM CB125R will be available in the following colour options:

3. Key Features

3.1 Engine

Single-cylinder, DOHC 4V, liquid-cooled

11kW peak power, 11.6Nm peak torque

EURO5+ compliant

The CB125R uses its very own EURO5+ compliant 125cc, DOHC 4V engine design which produces 11.0kW @ 10,000rpm and 11.6Nm @ 8,000rpm. Top speed is 105km/h, with 0-200m covered in 11.3s. The gearbox is six-speed.

The 24YM CB125R features a new, catalyser in the exhaust system, with no loss in performance.

Bore and stroke is set at 57.3 x 48.4mm, with compression ratio of 11.3:1. PGM-FI fuel injection feeds cleanly through the inlet duct, air cleaner connector tube and resonator. The exhaust is underslung and exits through a dual-chamber muffler.

The new EURO5+ emissions targets, which will become a legal requirement at the end of 2024, sees the introduction of new ‘on-board’ monitoring of the catalyst, the lowering of the threshold for identifying a fault and therefore warning the owner earlier, stricter noise restrictions and improving long-term exhaust emissions.

3.2 Chassis

41mm Showa’s Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks

Radial-mount 4-piston caliper and hubless 296mm floating front disc

ABS works through Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Underpinning the CB125R’s minimalism is its tubular and pressed steel construction lattice-style frame. The swingarm is manufactured from steel plate, irregularly shaped in cross-section. Both are designed to achieve high longitudinal rigidity and control torsion from wheel deflection without excess rigidity or weight.

The chassis’ core strength is anchored by the pressed steel swingarm pivot plates and swingarm, allowing the frame to deliver agile handling with stability and feedback; rake and trail are set at 24.2°/90.2mm.

A 51.5% front/48.5% rear weight bias provides a positive feel for front-end grip and easy steering which is also helped by the low, 130kg wet weight and compact 1345mm wheelbase. Fat bar-style handlebars turn through 40° and the 2.3m turning circle guarantees easy passage in jammed city traffic. Seat height is 816mm.

41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks use a pressure separation damper in one fork tube and spring mechanism in the other deliver high damper performance and lighter weight. Together with the use of a larger sized piston the result is increased feel, bump absorption and control. The rear monoshock is non-adjustable.

The rest of the running gear comprises a 296mm hubless floating front disc, gripped by a radial-mount Nissin four-piston caliper, the rear 220mm disc a single-piston caliper. Both are modulated by 2-channel ABS. The high specification system works through an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) to give precise front to rear distribution of ABS operation depending on the vehicle behaviour. A 150/60R-17 radial rear tyre is matched to a 110/70R-17 radial front.

3.3 Styling & equipment

New 5in full colour TFT meter inherited from CB1000R

New left switchgear

Industrial minimal styling with four new colours and new ‘big logo’ graphics for a bold visual impact

Full LED lighting

10.1L fuel tank gives 460km range

The CB125R’s styling is unique to the machine, following the unmistakeable ‘Neo Sports Café’ design language of the CB1000R – minimalist retro styling with a very modern twist – and injects a harder-edged attitude to Honda’s entry level range. For 24YM, this styling has been enhanced with the addition of an all new 5in full colour high-visibility TFT screen inherited from the CB1000R. The screen offers three types of speed/rpm display – analogue or bar, according to rider preference – as well as fuel gauge/consumption, gear selected and customisable shift-up point on the rev-counter. Management is via the new left switchgear, which is both stylish and intuitive.

The cutaway tail unit is compact in the extreme and holds the rear mudguard mount. Both rider and pillion footpeg hangers are aluminium.

Full LED lighting – including indicators – adds a further premium feel and contributes to mass centralisation. The headlight uses a dual bar light signature, upper for low beam and lower for high beam and the taillight remains thin and stylish.

The 10.1L fuel tank is hidden underneath an angular cover and shrouds and houses an aircraft-style filler cap. With fuel economy of 45.5km/l (WMTC mode), the CB125R can cover over 460km from full.

The 24YM CB125R features colour matched big CB125R logos on the radiator shrouds, and negative coloured Honda Wing logos on the tank. The only exception is the Matt Cynos Gray Metallic colour scheme, which is unique in the line-up, with gold CB125R and Honda Wing logo on shrouds and tank respectively.

4. Accessories

A full range of genuine Honda accessories are available for the CB125R and include:

5 stage heated grips with memory function

15L rear seat bag, expandable to 22L, complete with rain cover

12V ACC socket

5.Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 4-valve DOHC single cylinder Engine Displacement (cm³) 124.9cc No. of Valves per Cylinder 4 Bore and Stroke (mm) 57.3mm x 48.4mm Compression Ratio 11.3:1 Max. Power Output 11.0kW @ 10,000rpm Max. Torque 11.6Nm @ 8,000rpm Oil Capacity 1.5L Noise Level 80.2 Lwot / 77.1 Lurban FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 10.1L Fuel Consumption 45.5km/L (WMTC Mode) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity YTZ6V 12V 5Ah MF ACG Output 180W/5000rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet, multiplate with coil springs Transmission Type 6-speed Final Drive O-ring sealed chain FRAME Type Inner pivot diamond frame CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2,025mm x 820mm x 1,055mm Wheelbase 1345mm Caster Angle 24.2° Trail 90.2mm Seat Height 816mm Ground Clearance 140mm Kerb Weight 130kg Turning radius 2.3m SUSPENSION Type Front 41mm (SFF-BP) USD forks Type Rear Non-adjustable single-damper WHEELS Rim Size Front 17M/C x MT3.00 Rim Size Rear 17M/C x MT4.00 Tyres Front 110/70R17M/C 54H Tyres Rear 150/60R17M/C 66H BRAKES ABS System Type Front & rear independent ABS with IMU Type front 296mm hubless floating disc. Radial-mount Nissin 4-piston caliper Type rear 220mm single disc a single-piston caliper INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments 5in TFT colour meter Headlight LED Taillight LED

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

