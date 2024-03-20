NEW Alpinestars GP Force Lurv Race Suit – in stock at Oxford Products

Alpinestars Gp Force Lurv 1 Pc Leather Suit
The GP Force Lurv 1pc Leather Suit is a performance track day suit offering motorcyclists of all levels premium protection, comfort and freedom of movement, whether on the street or circuit, and features a ‘Performance’ grade bovine leather construction with dual layers in the exposed areas for superior abrasion resistance.
Key Features
- Perforated leather hips and leg panels for maximum airflow and ventilation
- Extensive technical stretch panels under the arms, on the inner arms, the inside of the thighs, the back of the lower leg and the crotch area for an optimised fit
- Leather accordion panels on lower back and knees for additional stretch and an optimised sport fit
Protection
- GP Lite CE Level 1 shoulder, elbow and knee armour and Bio-Flex hip armour for effective impact protection
- Integrated DFS Lite shoulder armour for superior friction control
- Tech-Air® 10 and Tech-Air® 5 ready
- Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE Category II EN17092-3: 2020 standard AA class
Alpinestars Gp Force Lurv 1 Pc Leather Suit Black
zz-31521241048
Price from: £899.99
Alpinestars Gp Force Lurv 1 Pc Leather Suit R/Fluo/W/Blk
zz-3152124302248
Price from: £899.99
