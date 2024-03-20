Search
NEW Alpinestars GP Force Lurv Race Suit – in stock at Oxford Products

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

New Alpinestars Gp Force Lurv Race Suit - In Stock At Oxford ProductsAlpinestars Gp Force Lurv 1 Pc Leather Suit

The GP Force Lurv 1pc Leather Suit is a performance track day suit offering motorcyclists of all levels premium protection, comfort and freedom of movement, whether on the street or circuit, and features a ‘Performance’ grade bovine leather construction with dual layers in the exposed areas for superior abrasion resistance.

Key Features

  • Perforated leather hips and leg panels for maximum airflow and ventilation
  • Extensive technical stretch panels under the arms, on the inner arms, the inside of the thighs, the back of the lower leg and the crotch area for an optimised fit
  • Leather accordion panels on lower back and knees for additional stretch and an optimised sport fit

Protection

  • GP Lite CE Level 1 shoulder, elbow and knee armour and Bio-Flex hip armour for effective impact protection
  • Integrated DFS Lite shoulder armour for superior friction control
  • Tech-Air® 10 and Tech-Air® 5 ready
  • Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE Category II EN17092-3: 2020 standard AA class

New Alpinestars Gp Force Lurv Race Suit - In Stock At Oxford ProductsAlpinestars Gp Force Lurv 1 Pc Leather Suit Black
Price from: £899.99

New Alpinestars Gp Force Lurv Race Suit - In Stock At Oxford ProductsAlpinestars Gp Force Lurv 1 Pc Leather Suit R/Fluo/W/Blk
Price from: £899.99

