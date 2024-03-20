MotoE returns at the rollercoaster: everything you need to know ahead of Round 1

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship gets back in action at the iconic Autodromo Internacional do Algarve

Eight rounds, 16 races – and it all starts this weekend! The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship bursts back into life at the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal as the 18-strong field get set to tackle the rollercoaster, with Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) back to defend his crown.

The Italian is one of three MotoE™ title winners on the grid in 2024 as Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) and Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) also return with the hope of taking more electric class glory. Ferrari was the quickest of the trio in the Portimao Test, closely followed by Casadei, but racing is a different story.

Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) topped the times in the Test. The six-time 2023 podium finisher – one of those being a win at the Sachsenring – heads into 2024 in fine form and is another to watch in the title chase. Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) will also fancy his chances of a title tilt, the Brazilian looking to bounce back from an injury-hit 2023 and launch a more consistent season in 2024. He remains the MotoE™ rider with most wins, 11, one ahead of Ferrari.

Another winner from last year, Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing), was second in testing and having ended the 2023 campaign with three straight podiums, the Italian will be confident he can add more wins to his name this year. Former race winner Lukas Tulovic (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) returns to the category to ride the Ducati for the first time, and fellow former winners Alessandro Zaccone (Tech 3 E-Racing) and Miquel Pons (Axxis-MSI) remain on the grid looking to move forward after past proven success.

Many from last year’s close-fought Championship are back for more in 2024, so we’re set for a fascinatingly competitive season. Two-time 2023 winner Andrea Mantovani, now with the new Klint Forward Factory Team, and the likes of Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) and Kevin Manfredi (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse), all eye additional success over the coming months, with proven podium pedigree. Alessio Finello (Felo Gresini MotoE™) and Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) will also look to move forward.

And what about the rookies? Pedigree is a word that also works for Chaz Davies (Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing Team) as the 32-time WorldSBK winner embarks on his MotoE™ journey in Portimao. Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) impressed at the Test and in his two previous appearances, and he now joins the grid full-time along with Massimo Roccoli (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) and Armando Pontone (Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing Team). All in all, one thing can be promised: more incredible MotoE™ races.

Just like in 2023, both races take place on Saturdays. For Portimao, you can tune into qualifying, Race 1 and Race 2 on motogp.com, in UTC:

Friday:

16:15 – 16:25 – Q1

16:35 – 16:45 – Q2

Saturday:

12:15 – Race 1

16:10 – Race 2