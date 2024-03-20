Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsWIN a brand new Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE with Louis Moto

WIN a brand new Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE with Louis Moto

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

WIN a brand new Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE with Louis Moto

Win A Brand New Suzuki V-strom 800 De With Louis MotoEurope’s leading motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer, Louis Moto, brings its annual prize draw to the UK, with a new Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE adventure bike up for grabs.

Louis Moto is offering UK customers the opportunity to enter its annual competition for the first time, with Suzuki’s latest middleweight V-Strom 800 DE adventure bike the big-ticket prize on offer, worth over £10,000.

For those wanting to be in with a chance of winning, there are two simple and free ways to enter. Option one is to subscribe to the Louis Moto newsletter, with those already subscribed being entered automatically. The second option is to make a purchase with Louis Moto online using a Louis Card. For those who haven’t yet got a Louis Card and would like to sign up can do so here.

Win A Brand New Suzuki V-strom 800 De With Louis Moto

Shopping online with a Louis Card also has additional free benefits, including special offers, vouchers and a 3-year guarantee on purchases made with the card.

The prize for Louis Moto’s 2024 competition couldn’t be more enticing. Suzuki’s new V-Strom 800 DE comes equipped with a punchy 776cc parallel twin engine producing 83bhp, a whole host of tech including riding modes, traction control, switchable ABS for off-road riding, a full-colour TFT dash, an adventure-ready spoked 21-inch front wheel and lots more.

The lucky winner will also receive an adventure equipment package for the Suzuki with parts from the Louis range, complete with a unique one-off design.

Win A Brand New Suzuki V-strom 800 De With Louis MotoTorsten Petz, Head of Marketing at Louis Moto, said: “We are delighted to be offering our UK customers the chance to enter our incredible annual prize draw to win a new Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, which is one of the best motorcycles on the market today. It’s an exciting prize and partnership, and one we are sure will resonate with our UK customer base.”

The competition closes 31st December 2024, and the winner will be contacted directly by Louis Moto.Win A Brand New Suzuki V-strom 800 De With Louis Moto

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Empowering Champions: Dan’s Journey and Coaching Philosophy
Next article
NEW Alpinestars GP Force Lurv Race Suit – in stock at Oxford Products

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Mxgp First Outing In Europe With The Mxgp Of Spain This Weekend

MXGP First Outing in Europe With The MXGP of Spain This...

Frank Duggan - 0