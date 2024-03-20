Win A Brand New Suzuki V-strom 800 De With Louis Moto

Europe’s leading motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer, Louis Moto, brings its annual prize draw to the UK, with a new Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE adventure bike up for grabs.

Louis Moto is offering UK customers the opportunity to enter its annual competition for the first time, with Suzuki’s latest middleweight V-Strom 800 DE adventure bike the big-ticket prize on offer, worth over £10,000.

For those wanting to be in with a chance of winning, there are two simple and free ways to enter. Option one is to subscribe to the Louis Moto newsletter, with those already subscribed being entered automatically. The second option is to make a purchase with Louis Moto online using a Louis Card. For those who haven’t yet got a Louis Card and would like to sign up can do so here.

Shopping online with a Louis Card also has additional free benefits, including special offers, vouchers and a 3-year guarantee on purchases made with the card.

The prize for Louis Moto’s 2024 competition couldn’t be more enticing. Suzuki’s new V-Strom 800 DE comes equipped with a punchy 776cc parallel twin engine producing 83bhp, a whole host of tech including riding modes, traction control, switchable ABS for off-road riding, a full-colour TFT dash, an adventure-ready spoked 21-inch front wheel and lots more.

The lucky winner will also receive an adventure equipment package for the Suzuki with parts from the Louis range, complete with a unique one-off design.

Torsten Petz, Head of Marketing at Louis Moto, said: “We are delighted to be offering our UK customers the chance to enter our incredible annual prize draw to win a new Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, which is one of the best motorcycles on the market today. It’s an exciting prize and partnership, and one we are sure will resonate with our UK customer base.”

The competition closes 31st December 2024, and the winner will be contacted directly by Louis Moto.