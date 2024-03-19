Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches Brand-New Svartpilen 801 2024

Powerful scrambler-inspired street motorcycle debuts worldwide.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to launch its all-new and powerful naked motorcycle, the 2024 Svartpilen 801. Combining performance, agility and contemporary scrambler-inspired design, the Svartpilen 801 is the latest and largest displacement naked machine in the brand’s line-up. Engineered to elevate the road riding experience and escape the ordinary, this exceptional motorcycle sets a new standard of excellence for middleweight street models.

Weighing just 181 kg, the Svartpilen 801 is built around a strong and light chromium-molybdenum tubular steel frame for a precise balance of flex and rigidity. At its heart is a powerful 799 cc parallel-twin DOHC engine. Tipping the scales at 52 kg dry, the engine offers a peak power output of 105 hp with its reliability and efficiency guaranteed by innovative technologies that extend service intervals to 15,000 km and ensure an extremely low fuel consumption.

The pairing of its lightweight engine and frame gives the Svartpilen 801 a perfectly balanced power-to-weight ratio, resulting in a consistently agile and exciting ride. A Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) system maximises traction under hard acceleration and prevents instability under hard braking, with an Easy Shift providing seamless gear changes. Adjustable WP APEX suspension offers 140 mm of fork travel and 150 mm of shock travel for assured comfort and handling both in and out of town. Pirelli MT60 RS tyres – fitted to 17” wheels – provide a high level of grip and feedback.

The minimalist look of the Svartpilen 801 is achieved by premium details such as the LED lights and aluminium handlebars, coming together to create a unique and eye-catching street machine. Slimline ergonomic bodywork finished in dark tones wraps neatly around the engine and frame, with a two-piece seat offering a high level of comfort and unrestricted movement.

State-of-the-art electronic aids improve the rideability of the Svartpilen 801, with an optional Dynamic Pack taking the street riding experience to an even higher level. In addition to adjustable Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) and ABS, Street, Rain and Sport ride modes are pre-set options as standard. The Dynamic Pack introduces Motor Slip Regulation (MSR) for controlled deceleration with the Anti-Wheelie mode limiting the maximum wheelie angle for extra safety.

A best-in-class technology package provides ease of use and maximum performance for every rider. The J.Juan brake system delivers exceptional stopping power thanks to the corner-sensitive Bosch ABS system. For advanced riders, a Supermoto ABS mode can be engaged by those looking for a heightened level of braking feel and a closer connection with the road.

Versatility and safety are enhanced by premium electronic features, including a 5” TFT dashboard and Connectivity Unit as standard. Pairing the unit with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app allows for clear Turn-by-Turn navigation to be activated, as well as the ability to control telephone calls and music selection. A Hazard Warning system is also integrated into the handlebar controls while anti-theft protection is provided via the immobiliser.

Technical highlights:

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as stressed member

799 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp peak power and 87 Nm of torque

Adjustable WP APEX suspension provides exceptional comfort and performance on rugged streets

Four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Sport, plus an optional Dynamic Mode)

Optional Dynamic Pack introduces ten levels of slip adjustment and five levels of Anti Wheelie

Motor Slip Regulation, Anti-Wheelie and Cruise Control available with optional Dynamic Pack

Standard Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control

Cutting edge cornering-sensitive ABS

Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable throttle response

Standard Easy Shift function (up and down Quickshifter)

PASC Slipper clutch

Standard Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, telephone calls and music selection from the rider’s smartphone

To maximise the experience of riding the brand-new and dynamic Svartpilen 801 2024, an extensive range of Technical Accessories gives riders the opportunity to enhance the performance and appearance of their motorcycle. In addition, the latest Functional Street Collection allows riders to create an appearance tailored to their all-new Svartpilen 801 from the extensive range of stylish and protective riding gear. £10,499 from authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers Available from June 2024 onwards.

