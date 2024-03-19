The R3 bLU cRU World Cup Field Prepares for Season Opener in Barcelona

Preparations for the 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup calendar got underway from March 15th to 17th at the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya as this year’s young riders enjoyed their induction and a two-day test ahead of the season opening races at the same circuit on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th March.

A total of 18 riders were welcomed to the Catalan track – 16 of them making up the full-time grid, plus two wildcards. Among these 16 riders, 13 countries are represented, reflecting a truly international field for 2024 as the championship gains FIM World Cup status.

The opening day at the Montmelo circuit gave the youngsters, all aged between 14 and 18, a chance to get to know their fellow competitors, meet the bLU cRU personnel and partake in media duties such as an official photoshoot. The Yamaha YZF-R3 machines they will race all season were then randomly allocated via a raffle system, ensuring equality between all the bikes. The next two days were spent on track in prime conditions as the entrants got to grips with their bikes ahead of the cup’s first races next weekend.

On Saturday, Yamaha WorldSBK riders Remy Gardner and Bradley Ray met the R3 bLU cRU runners and joined them on track. The pair were happy to give out advice, take selfies, and chat about each youngster’s goals for the season.

The 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup will take place alongside selected rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship in Barcelona, Assen, Misano, Donington, Magny-Cours and Aragon. For the first time all races will be broadcast LIVE as the quick and keen young stars battle it out for title glory and a supported ride in the 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship.

Follow the season via Yamaha-Racing.com and the Yamaha bLU cRU Official social media channels.

Live streaming of all FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup races can be found HERE