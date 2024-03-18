Ducati Corse Announces Two-Season MotoGP Agreement with Fermín Aldeguer

Ducati Corse and Fermín Aldeguer are thrilled to announce their agreement, which will see the Spanish rider move up to MotoGP from the Moto2 category in 2025.

Fermín will ride a Desmosedici GP for the next two years, with the option to extend the contract for another two years.

Aged 18, Aldeguer, hailing from La Ñora (Murcia, Spain), made his debut in the World Championship in 2021 directly in the Moto2 category, and he ended seventh in his debut race at Mugello (Italian GP). In 2022, Fermín completed his first entire season, and last year, he claimed his maiden victory and secured a third-place finish in the riders’ standings with five wins (four consecutive victories in the final four races), seven podium finishes, and three pole positions.

This year, Aldeguer continues to establish himself as one of the key contenders in the Moto2 World Championship, which commenced recently with the Qatar GP at the Lusail International Circuit.

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“I would like to welcome Fermín to the Ducati family warmly, and we can’t wait to see him riding our Desmosedici GP. I am thrilled with this agreement because Aldeguer is one of the strongest riders in the new generation of MotoGP. Over the last few years, we have followed his evolution; during the last season, he showed incredible speed. He is a very young guy with the potential and characteristics to do well, and we will give him all the technical support to help him grow.”

Fermín Aldeguer

“I’m ecstatic to have this opportunity; thanks to Ducati, I’ll realise the dream I’ve pursued since childhood. The time has arrived to take the big leap and compete with the world’s finest riders, and what’s more, I’ll be doing it with the best bike on the grid. I want to express my gratitude to Ducati, especially to Gigi Dall’Igna, for their faith in me from the beginning of our discussions. I extend my thanks to Luca Boscoscuro for everything we’ve shared and for what lies ahead of us this year. I’m also grateful to my family, my manager, Héctor Faubel, and everyone who, in one way or another, has contributed to my journey here. Now that I know what the future holds, it’s time to focus solely on this season, where I face a significant challenge in Moto2. I’ll give my all to leave this category with my head held high, aiming for the best possible results before embarking on the new adventure in MotoGP.”