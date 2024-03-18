Destination Barcelona: WorldSBK gears up for its 450th Round

The current Championship leader, Alex Lowes, is yet to clinch his first victory at the Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya, the home race for Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) boasts mastery of the Catalan track with six wins to his name. His teammate, Nicolo Bulega, aims to maintain his strong season start and translate his efforts from the Supported Test into success.

After grappling with injury-related challenges at the Australian Round, Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) seeks to regain his pre-season form with the Yamaha YZF R1 at a circuit where he has secured two podium finishes. Teammate Andrea Locatelli, currently third in the standings, is determined to bounce back with a strong result after a technical issue prevented him from contending for victory in Race 2 of the Australian Round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) is poised to debut at the Catalan venue with BMW. He had a successful Supported Test prior to the Round, which suggests that he will be among the fastest during the event. Meanwhile, teammate Michael van Der Mark has previously clinched a victory at this track with a different manufacturer. Together, they will focus on adapting their BMW M 1000 RR to the circuit and aim for a strong performance.

Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) have both also tasted victory at this circuit. While Team HRC’s duo, Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona, the latter returning from injury sustained at Phillip Island, are focused on enhancing their performance for their home round.

Key Stat

6 Six different winners came out of 12 races run here so far: in 2022 Alvaro Bautista went from zero wins to the track record of three, doubling up last year, ending up at six. The only other rider to have more than one win here is Jonathan Rea at two.

WorldSBK Official Programme

Discover the Catalunya Round in the Official Programme, including the legendary tales of WorldSBK’s icon Doug Polen and the thrilling history of the Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya’s historic corners.

