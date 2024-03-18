Moto3: Alonso vs Holgado round 2?

Last laps don’t get much better than what David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) managed to put together in a Moto3™ Qatar GP thriller.

The Colombian was P6 heading onto the last lap but picked his way to the front to claim 25 points ahead of Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and an excellent charge from Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) as the Japanese star bagged his second GP podium from 18th on the grid.

The likes of Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) will be hunting for better fortunes in Portimao after the duo crashed in Qatar. Rueda DNF’d, but Ortola did manage to string a phenomenal recovery rider together to earn P9. We can bet there’s more to come from those two, so can the comeback start in Portugal? We’re about to find out. Watch the lightweight class do battle on the rollercoaster at 11:00 (UTC) on Sunday!