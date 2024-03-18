Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsMoto3: Alonso vs Holgado round 2?

Moto3: Alonso vs Holgado round 2?

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Moto3: Alonso vs Holgado round 2?

Moto3: Alonso Vs Holgado Round 2?Last laps don’t get much better than what David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) managed to put together in a Moto3™ Qatar GP thriller.

The Colombian was P6 heading onto the last lap but picked his way to the front to claim 25 points ahead of Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and an excellent charge from Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) as the Japanese star bagged his second GP podium from 18th on the grid.

The likes of Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) will be hunting for better fortunes in Portimao after the duo crashed in Qatar. Rueda DNF’d, but Ortola did manage to string a phenomenal recovery rider together to earn P9. We can bet there’s more to come from those two, so can the comeback start in Portugal? We’re about to find out. Watch the lightweight class do battle on the rollercoaster at 11:00 (UTC) on Sunday!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Rst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Click here for more info on RST Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Previous article
Destination Barcelona: WorldSBK gears up for its 450th Round
Next article
Moto2: will the playbook flip again in Portugal?

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Ducati Corse Announces Two-season Motogp Agreement With Fermín Aldeguer

Ducati Corse Announces Two-Season MotoGP Agreement with Fermín Aldeguer

Frank Duggan - 0