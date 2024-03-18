Charging into competition: WorldSSP300 set for 2024 season kickoff

The 2024 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship season ushers in a period of intense competition as riders prepare for fierce battles and thrilling races on the global stage, starting with the Pirelli Catalunya Round at the Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya.

With competitors hailing from renowned manufacturers such as Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, and Kove, each showcasing their distinct strengths and innovations, anticipation builds for an exhilarating showdown on the track in the upcoming WorldSSP300 season.

Grid updates

Reigning champion Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) sets out on a mission to defend his title after securing back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2023, making him the only two-time champion in the category. Transitioning to KTM, Buis seeks to etch his legacy deeper into WorldSSP300 history amidst a field of formidable competitors.

Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) emerges as one of the main competitors to Jeffrey Buis’s reign. Joining Buis’ former team, MTM Kawasaki, alongside Loris Veneman, Gennai brings his four-time race-winning prowess to the Championship, aiming to challenge the reigning champion’s dominance. Among the returning contenders are race winners from the 2023 season, including Matteo Vannucci (Pata Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia), Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse), and Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team). While Bruno Ieraci (Team ProDina Kawasaki) also clinched victories as a wildcard entrant in the previous season, he returns full-time to the championship, as does Inigo Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki).

New regulations

In line with WorldSSP, the WorldSSP300 category experiences notable shifts in scheduling, with a significant change being the determination of grids for Race 2 based on the fastest laps recorded in Race 1. Additionally, the Tissot Superpole sessions occur on Friday following a morning Free Practice session.