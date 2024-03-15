NEW from Oxford: Lever Guard Pro

Lever Guard Pro’s protect your handlebar control levers from being engaged accidentally by very close contact with immovable objects (like other bikes on a track day).

But they also supply a bit of racer style to your bike too. This concept can equally be applied to road riding, protecting your lever(s) from wing mirror strikes while filtering.

The Lever Guard Pro offers three positions to suit your riding style and motorcycle type on both track and road.

Oxford Lever Guard Pro – RRP £79.99

Key Features

• Fits 22mm (7/8″) handlebars

• Hardened Aluminium

• Designed for racing

• Defence against lever strikes

• Mandatory for track use

• Adjustable positioning

• Silver & gold tips also provided

Warning

When fitting the LEVER GUARD PRO, it is your responsibility to ensure that the product in no way impedes the operation of the motorcycle and is checked regularly for tightness and correct operation.

Failure to check the above could result in serious injury or damage.

More info at Oxford Products