New From Oxford: Faringdon Jacket – In Stock Now

The Faringdon jacket features a water-resistant and windproof construction, CE level 1 protectors at the shoulders and elbows and a removable jersey hood.
Faringdon waterproof softshell jacket – RRP £199.99
Protection
- CE A Certified (EN 17092-4:2020)
- Level 1 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
- Back protector pocket
- Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
Climate Control
- Water-resistant and windproof softshell
- Waterproof fixed membrane
- YKK VISLON® water resistant centre front zipper
Fabric & Construction
- Softshell outer
- Jersey hood can be fully removed via press stud fastening
- Zip guard placket protects tank paintwork
- Premium semi-auto lock zippers at the cuff and chest pocket
Adjustability & Fit
- Zipped cuff expander
- Shoulder expansion gussets for added comfort when in the riding position
Storage
- 2 hand warmer pockets with zipper fastening
- Asymmetrical external chest pocket
- Internal napoleon pocket with zipper fastening
- Internal dump pocket with hook and loop fastening
More Info at Oxford Products