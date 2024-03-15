Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

New From Oxford: Faringdon Jacket – In Stock Now The Faringdon jacket features a water-resistant and windproof construction, CE level 1 protectors at the shoulders and elbows and a removable jersey hood.

Faringdon waterproof softshell jacket – RRP £199.99

Protection

  • CE A Certified (EN 17092-4:2020)
  • Level 1 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
  • Back protector pocket
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Climate Control

  • Water-resistant and windproof softshell
  • Waterproof fixed membrane
  • YKK VISLON® water resistant centre front zipper
Fabric & Construction

  • Softshell outer
  • Jersey hood can be fully removed via press stud fastening
  • Zip guard placket protects tank paintwork
  • Premium semi-auto lock zippers at the cuff and chest pocket

Adjustability & Fit

  • Zipped cuff expander
  • Shoulder expansion gussets for added comfort when in the riding position

  • 2 hand warmer pockets with zipper fastening
  • Asymmetrical external chest pocket
  • Internal napoleon pocket with zipper fastening
  • Internal dump pocket with hook and loop fastening

