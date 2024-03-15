Updated Weise summer gloves are the new Wave

Weise Wave 2.0 waterproof glove now with 1-KP rated knuckle protection.

Weise have given their popular waterproof summer gloves a host of upgrades for 2024, making them even more practical for riding in warm but changeable weather conditions. The addition of 1-KP knuckle armour on the Wave 2.0 adds to their appeal for adventure riding, while their flexibility and waterproofing will make them a popular choice with commuters and leisure riders too.

Comfort and control

Key to the Wave’s comfort is the synthetic suede and Spandex textile construction. It’s tough, yet lightweight and flexible, giving freedom of movement, and allowing plenty of feel and feedback from the controls. Silicone printing on the palm increases grip on the bike’s bars and levers; just as important on a busy ring road as it is on rocky mountain passes.

mcTex™ and mcFit™ Technology

A dependable mcTex™ waterproof and breathable membrane keeps hands dry and free from the effects of windchill. The warm Tri fleece lining is secured with mcFit™ technology, so there’s no uncomfortable stitching or seams, and it won’t twist or pull free when you take off your glove.

1-KP Protection

Protection is taken care of by 1-KP rated TPU knuckle armour. There are additional padded palm panels and the tough suede shell is dual-layered and triple-stitched at critical zones.

Touchscreen compatible

The short cuff design sits easily under riding jackets, with hook and loop closure for a snug and secure fit. There’s no need to remove the gloves to operate smartphones or sat navs either, since both the index fingers and thumbs are touchscreen compatible.

Weise Wave 2.0 gloves retail at £99.99 a pair, including VAT. They come in a choice of Black or Grey, in sizes S-2XL, and are covered by a two-year warranty for complete peace of mind.

Visit the Weise Clothing website at www.weiseclothing.com to find out more.