Nathan Harrison injury update

Nathan Harrison injury update

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Nathan Harrison Injury UpdateDuring private preseason testing at the Circuit de Andalucia, Honda Racing UK rider Nathan Harrison was involved in an incident whereby he crashed his motorcycle, resulting in a sprained left ankle.

The ankle that, due to previous injuries, he has had reconstructive operations conducted on previously.

A precautionary check was undertaken on his return to the UK to confirm the diagnosis. On medical inspection, it was decided that he will undergo a small operation to release the swelling and increase the speed at which he can recover.

It is expected that Nathan will make a full recovery and this will likely have no impact on his upcoming season.

