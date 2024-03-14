Tickets available to attend the Ducati gathering made for two-wheel enthusiasts

Let’s start revving up the engines, the countdown has officially begun! Tickets are now available on the Ducati.com website to participate in World Ducati Week, the event that symbolises the passion for Ducati in the world. From 26 to 28 July 2024 the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” and the entire Adriatic Riviera will be lit up once again thanks to the passion of thousands of enthusiasts who will undoubtedly make this 12th edition of the WDW unforgettable.

The World Ducati Week is a massive party capable of attracting people from every corner of the planet, who arrive in Italy driven by the euphoria of celebrating their passion for the world of two wheels and for the Red Bikes from Borgo Panigale . It is an unmissable event for anyone who has motorcycles in their heart, one that combines riding experiences, life stories, premieres of new products, moments of fun, motorbike parades, meet-and-greet sessions with riders and many other initiatives created to satisfy the passion of Ducatisti and fans of all ages.

The great gathering organised by Ducati is growing and improving edition after edition and work has already started in Borgo Panigale with the aim of making World Ducati Week 2024 the best WDW ever. There are certainly many ingredients for creating a spectacular event: an ever-wider product range, a series of memorable experiences for participants, various entertainment events in both the daytime and evening programs and a large space reserved for the Ducati Corse universe, which can count on a group of top-level riders in MotoGP and WorldSBK.

In a program that is still being drawn up, there is in fact one fixed point: the “Race of Champions” has again been confirmed as the highlight of the World Ducati Week. On Friday 26 and Saturday 27 July the Ducati riders will take to the track at Misano to compete in an unforgettable race. For motorsport enthusiasts it is a unique opportunity to see their idols in action up close and let themselves be carried away by adrenaline in a world-class race.

Tickets to participate in WDW 2024 can be purchased on the Ducati website and are available in the Biker Pass formula (participant with motorcycle) and Visitor Pass (passenger or participant on foot) with validity for one or all three days of the event.

Both Passes give access to all public areas, with the possibility of taking part in many activities: from contests, to talks with Ducati engineers, designers and experts, to autograph sessions with the riders. The 3 Day Pass also offers some unmissable opportunities, including the possibility of riding on the track with your own motorbike, test rides of Ducati models and Riding Experiences (which can be booked later via a special platform using the code of your ticket).

Furthermore, all WDW ticket holders will be able to visit the Ducati factory and Museum in Borgo Panigale at a reduced cost.

Admission to the event is free for accompanied minors up to the age of 18, for all participants coming from Asia, Africa, Americas and Oceania, and for people with disabilities and their accompanying persons.

A discounted rate is reserved for D.O.C. Members, available only to active members of the Ducati Official Clubs for the year 2024. For information, simply contact the official D.O.C. in your area. Find the one closest to you.

Tickets can also be purchased by anyone at a reduced price from dealerships in the Ducati network. Find the one closest to you.

For further information regarding prices and how to purchase tickets, you can visit the dedicated section of the official Ducati website. Tickets are available exclusively in digital format and are nominal.

As the program is completed, all the latest news and updates will be available on the dedicated website, on the Ducati social media channels and on the official World Ducati Week Facebook page.

Furthermore, an important new feature of the 2024 edition is the creation of the WDW App, an application open to everyone, which will act as a container for all the useful information on World Ducati Week. The WDW App can be downloaded directly from these links (App Store and Play Store).