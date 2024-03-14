Search
NEW from Oxford: Advanced Expedition Gilet – in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

New From Oxford: Advanced Expedition Gilet – In Stock NowEach garment in Oxford’s Advanced layering system has a unique purpose – base, mid and outer combine to keep you comfortable, warm, dry and protected.

Whether you are riding on the death roads of Bolivia or commuting in the changing seasons of Britain, there is a layering system for you.

Designed for the most trying weather conditions, the Expedition Gilet is a must for serious adventure riding. Insulation is mapped to the body, ensuring protection where it is most needed, whilst lightweight stretch panels provide an adaptive fit. A premium fur-fleece lining offers unparalleled comfort and warmth retention.New From Oxford: Advanced Expedition Gilet – In Stock Now

Advanced Expedition Men’s Gilet, Black – RRP £59.99

Protection

  • Quilted thermal insulation, zone mapped for motorcycle use
  • Wind resistant under placket
  • Fur fleece lined

Fabric & Construction

  • Taffeta outer shell for lightweight durability
  • Stretch microfleece in movement critical areas
  • Elasticated hem with silicone grip print to prevent riding up
  • YKK centre front zipper with semi-autolock slider

Adjustability & Fit

  • Insulated bomber style collar for a low profile, low bulk fit underneath outer wear

Storage

  • 2 x front pockets

head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

