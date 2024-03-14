Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAftermarketStylish Spray Guard for Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

Stylish Spray Guard for Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Stylish Spray Guard for Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

Stylish Spray Guard For Suzuki Gsx-s1000gxQuick and easy to fit, and styled to look like an OE item, the Pyramid Spray Guard keeps the rear end of Suzuki’s GSX-S1000GX clean, without making a mess of its minimalist styling. 

The GX’s narrow tail end looks great, but offers zero rear spray protection. That means anything the rear wheel rolls over invariably ends up caked all over the bike, rider, passenger and any luggage on board too.

Pyramid’s Spray Guard sits at just the right angle to stop water, tar, mud, stones and other debris being thrown over and around the tail section. It keeps the rear lights and number plate clear and makes for easier cleaning at the end of a day’s riding too.

Like all Pyramid protectors it’s designed, developed and made in the UK. The guard itself is made from high quality glass fibre, the mounting bracket is CNC-machined aluminium, with a durable hand-painted finish.

Quick and easy to fit, it mounts to the near side of the GX’s swingarm, leaving access to the chain and rear brake calliper completely free. No modifications to the GX are needed and it comes with the required hardware and easy-to-follow instructions.

Available now from Pyramid, the GSX-S1000GX Spray Guard retails at £151.99 in gloss black and £172.99 in matte black. A  carbon fibre option is available at £179.99 – all prices include VAT.

See them all at pyramidmoto.co.ukStylish Spray Guard For Suzuki Gsx-s1000gx

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Honda Transalp
Next article
The countdown is on: MotoGP 24 is just around the apex

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
New From Oxford: Advanced Expedition Gilet – In Stock Now

NEW from Oxford: Advanced Expedition Gilet – in stock now

Frank Duggan - 0