Stylish Spray Guard for Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

Quick and easy to fit, and styled to look like an OE item, the Pyramid Spray Guard keeps the rear end of Suzuki’s GSX-S1000GX clean, without making a mess of its minimalist styling.

The GX’s narrow tail end looks great, but offers zero rear spray protection. That means anything the rear wheel rolls over invariably ends up caked all over the bike, rider, passenger and any luggage on board too.

Pyramid’s Spray Guard sits at just the right angle to stop water, tar, mud, stones and other debris being thrown over and around the tail section. It keeps the rear lights and number plate clear and makes for easier cleaning at the end of a day’s riding too.

Like all Pyramid protectors it’s designed, developed and made in the UK. The guard itself is made from high quality glass fibre, the mounting bracket is CNC-machined aluminium, with a durable hand-painted finish.

Quick and easy to fit, it mounts to the near side of the GX’s swingarm, leaving access to the chain and rear brake calliper completely free. No modifications to the GX are needed and it comes with the required hardware and easy-to-follow instructions.

Available now from Pyramid, the GSX-S1000GX Spray Guard retails at £151.99 in gloss black and £172.99 in matte black. A carbon fibre option is available at £179.99 – all prices include VAT.

See them all at pyramidmoto.co.uk