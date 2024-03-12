Strong entry list for Pre-TT Classic Races.

Entries have closed for this year’s Pre-TT Classic Races to be held on the Billown Circuit on May 24th, 25th and 26th. A total of 230 entries have been accepted; full grids have been achieved in the Senior 500cc; Junior 350cc and Post Classic Superbike Races. Heading the lists are 6 of last year’s race winners; they are Barry Davidson, Richard Ford, Rhys Hardisty, Adam McLean, Keith Shannon and Joe Yeardsley. Noticeable solo absentees include Mike Hose; Dominic Herbertson and Jamie Coward; all previous race winners. Last year’s Sidecar race winners; Bob Dawson / Matt Sims and Kieran Clarke / Andrew Johnson have not entered this year. The class has reversed the recent trend by seeing less entries this year; but the list does include previous winner Danny Quirk; who now has Sharon Reeves in the chair; and the winner of Race 2 from 2013; Mike Bellaby, he has Dave Gristwood in the chair. Past S100 Championship winning drivers; Greg Lambert and Kenny Howles have entered and will be looking for the top step of the podium.

The Junior 350cc has often been the best of the solo races and this year’s looks to have the potential to be close run affair. Past race winners on the circuit entered in the race are Alan Oversby; Adam McLean, Steven Elliott, Mike Browne and Barry Davidson; add in Will Loder and Nigel Moore and a great race seems assured. The Senior 500cc will see those riders plus Hefyn Owen and Andy Hornby going for gold on the 4.25 miles circuit. The opening Singles Races should see Will Loder, Adrian Skaife and Stuart Robinson amongst the front runners in the 350cc class; whilst the 250cc class should see Barry Davidson and Keith Shannon to the fore.

The Lightweight 250 / 125cc Post Classic Race should see Keith Shannon; Barry Davidson; Andy Hunt and Billy Cummins at the sharp end. The smaller class gives Simon Lehane a chance of his first victory; but he will have to keep Dan Sayle and Mark Herbertson at bay. The Junior Superbike Race has a quality entry; Rhys Hardisty, Chris Moore, Dan Sayle; Marc Colvin, Gareth Arnold and Richard Ford should make it hot at the head of the field. The Unlimited Race remains essentially a battle between the 500cc singles and the Triumph / BSA triples; with the odd Weslake thrown in. The contestants are very much as for the Senior Race, but with Joe Yeardsley added to the mix.

The Post Classic race will have to go some to beat last year’s epic; record breaking; duel between Joe Yeardsley and Jamie Coward. Joe will defend the title; his challengers include MGP winners Mike Browne and Paul Cassidy; rapidly rising local star Marcus Simpson; Andy Hornby; Hefyn Owen and circuit winner Rhys Hardisty; it should be good.

The meeting has 19 solo newcomers; one new crew and one new passenger in the slidies; we wish them all a safe and enjoyable debut at Billown.