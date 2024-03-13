The 2024 Ktm Rc 8c Is Ready To Bring Limited-edition Racing To The Track

Limited to just 100 hand-built units, the 2024 KTM RC 8C is set to bring unprecedented levels of performance to the track, complete with unmatched READY TO RACE credentials, with true Grand Prix nods of approval.

The KTM RC 8C epitomises a purpose-driven, featherweight racer propelled by a potent 889 cc parallel-twin engine and comes fitted with the absolute best in race-ready componentry. This exclusive, track-focused machine – in the most limited numbers ever produced – boasts a bespoke chassis engineered exclusively for the circuit, top-of-the-line racing components and a resolute commitment to the track – embodying the essence of being 100% READY TO RACE.

As with the previous two iterations, the 2024 KTM RC 8C will be available to order exclusively online via a dedicated pre-order portal on KTM.com, which will go live on Wednesday 20th March at 14:00 GMT. Here prospective buyers will be able to reserve one of the 100 units available by means of a set deposit of 1,000 Euros. A preferred Authorised KTM Dealer would also need to be chosen at checkout, from which customers would receive delivery of their 2024 KTM RC 8C.



Along with this, buyers can book the ultimate handover session at Portimão, Portugal. This event requires the additional purchase of a mandatory RACE PARTS PACKAGE that consists of all the necessary bits to participate in the most exclusive handover on the planet. This event will include a personalised track setup session, private dinner, meet and greet, an exclusive track day experience with KTM racing royalty, hot laps in a KTM X-BOW race car with KTM Factory Drivers and to top it off, KTM will be unveiling something super-special as a world-exclusive preview of what is to come from the brand in the future.

The 2024 KTM RC 8C boasts Carbon Kevlar bodywork inspired by the KTM RC16, with a 135 PS, 889 cc LC8c DOHC 8-valve parallel twin at its heart. This is all bolted to a purpose-built 25CrMo4 steel tubular frame, enhancing its race-readiness with top-tier WP PRO COMPONENTS and a suite of lightweight elements.

Crafted hand in hand with Krämer Motorcycles, the KTM RC 8C stands as a testament to their collaborative mastery in sculpting a bona fide racing machine. With features like quick-release tank and body panels, lightweight Dymag wheels and Pirelli race slicks, this track-only motorcycle leaves no doubt about its intended purpose. Up front, a high-performance 43 mm WP APEX PRO 7543 closed cartridge fork – tailored for track use – delivers unrestricted damping control, catering to the demands of performance-oriented riders and seasoned racers alike. Meanwhile at the rear, a WP APEX PRO 7746 with a remote preload adjuster ensures precise handling, offering easily tunable high and low-speed compression and rebound settings.

Slowing the 2024 KTM RC 8C down are a set of MotoGP™-derived Brembo 19RCS CORSA CORTA radial master brake cylinders orchestrating Brembo Stylema front brake calipers, gripping 290 mm fully floating brake discs. A Brembo two-piston caliper paired with a 230 mm fully floating disc handles rear braking duties, reinforced with aluminum rotors and titanium screws for added weight saving.

For comprehensive data acquisition and analysis, the 2024 KTM RC 8C integrates an AIM MXS 1.2 RACE dashboard and data logger with built-in GPS functionality. Displayed on a 5″ TFT screen with continuous data recording capability, riders can harness AIM RaceStudio to scrutinise specific performance metrics to refining lap times with ultimate precision.

Notable features and highlights include:

Limited to only 100 units worldwide

Hand-built exclusively for track use

Moto2™ levels of performance

Near 1:1 power-to-weight ratio with 135 PS and 142 kg dry weight

Racing exhaust from Akrapovič

Bespoke racing air box and racing air filter

Dedicated 25CrMo4 tubular steel frame

WP APEX PRO COMPONENTS suspension

Race-spec Brembo brake components

Ultra-light aluminum Dymag wheels

Pre-orders open on Wednesday 20th March at 14:00 GMT. Markets participating in the pre-order will be Europe, USA, Mexico, Canada and South Africa.

Discover more about the 2024 KTM RC 8C at KTM.com.