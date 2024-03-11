‘Crowd-powered’ award winners at Motorcycle Live crowned

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts voted for their favourite stands after they attended Motorcycle Live – the UK’s biggest and most interactive motorcycle and scooter show – and the winners of the annual ‘Best in Show’ awards have been announced.

Completing the hat-trick in the manufacturer category, BMW Motorrad UK scooped both ‘Best Stand’ and ‘Best Customer Experience’ for the third year in a row

Visitors cited reasons including the number of models available to see, friendly staff, stand layout and the live display in the ‘Make Life a Ride Arena’ as to why the brand was most deserving of the two titles once again.

As well as displaying its extensive 2024 line-up, the stand played host to the global unveiling of the brand-new R 12 and R 12 nineT during the show and at the heart of the stand was the Make Life A Ride Arena. Running four times throughout each day, it offered visitors the chance to get up close and personal with the new R 1300 GS, watch live demonstrations by the BMW Off Road Skills instructors and learn new skills in the interactive sessions.

Helmet City also achieved the triple, winning Best Customer Experience’ in the non-manufacturer category for a third successful year. Visitors applauded a busy stand packed with a wide range of motorcycle helmets available for purchase with professional, trained staff on hand to help with choice and fitment.

Scott Grimsdall, Head of Marketing of BMW Motorrad UK, said:“Motorcycle Live provides a great opportunity to showcase our new product, with the 2023 show proving a perfect platform to introduce the new R 1300 GS to both existing and prospective BMW riders in our Make Life a Ride arena. To win both awards again reflects the hard work and dedication of the BMW Motorrad team who help put this event on. I would like to thank those who visited the BMW Motorrad stand at the show and voted for us and look forward to seeing them again in 2024.”

Jennifer Holmes, Director of Helmet City, commented: “It’s such an honour to win this award for the third time running. The whole team works hard every year to maintain and improve our customer service and we’re glad to see the customers coming back to us year after year and, of course, voting for us.”

Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure, will open its doors at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham from 16th-24th November 2024. ‘Early bird’ tickets are on sale now, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk to get yours!