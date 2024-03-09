Search
Canet grabs pole from Lopez, Aldeguer starts tenth after penalty

Canet grabs pole from Lopez, Aldeguer starts tenth after penalty

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Canet grabs pole from Lopez, Aldeguer starts tenth after penalty

Canet Grabs Pole From Lopez, Aldeguer Starts Tenth After PenaltyAron Canet (Fantic Racing) takes the opening pole position of the year, heading Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp) on the front row as the top Boscoscuro machine. 

His teammate Fermin Aldeguer, a title favourite, qualified seventh but then got a three-place grid penalty for holding up another rider in Q2. That rider was actually Albert Arenas, and he ultimately completes the front row on the Triumph-powered QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™️ bike.

Arenas was at the top of the timesheets for the early stages of Q2. However, as the session progressed it was Canet and Lopez who struck to take over, and the #75 couldn’t improve.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) will start behind his teammate on the second row ahead of Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP).

Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) was a further 0.034 behind Aldeguer on the timesheets but moves up to P7, and ahead of the sole CFMOTO Aspar Team rider Izan Guevara after it was announced that Jake Dixon has been declared unfit after a crash in P2. Zonta van der Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) now completes that row ahead of Aldeguer.

Moto2™ will be back on track at 18:15 local time (UTC +3) on Sunday for the opening Grand Prix of the season. Can Aldeguer make a comeback? Can Canet take that maiden Moto2™ win?

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

