MotoGP partners with TNT Sports in the U.S.

Frank Duggan

Every Sprint and every Grand Prix race will be shown live across the U.S. in 2024.

MotoGP™ has a new broadcast home in the U.S. through an expanded media rights agreement with TNT Sports. Beginning with this weekend’s Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar, fans across the U.S. will be able to watch every Tissot Sprint and Grand Prix race live in 2024 across TNT Sports’ networks and platforms.

truTV and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On will show every race of this record-breaking MotoGP™ season live, including top quality pre-race coverage. Max’s B/R Sports Add-On will also stream every session for every Grand Prix class across all three days of track activity, including the MotoGP™ qualifying shootout and the Grand Prix races for Moto2™ and Moto3™.

This partnership between MotoGP™ and TNT Sports represents a new era for live MotoGP™ coverage in the U.S., bringing TNT Sports’ world-class production and coverage to a U.S. audience that is passionate for high-octane motorsports.

MotoGP™ joins Max’s B/R Sports Add-On, which offers exceptional value with a full slate of premium live sports content included, such as the MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer, 24 Hours of Le Mans and a variety of non-live sports programming to appeal to every fan.

Fans can start tuning in to the record-breaking 2024 MotoGP™ season on truTV and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On this weekend as the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar marks the return of the world’s most exciting sport from the 8th to the 10th of March.

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

