The 2025 KTM 250 SX-F Adamo Edition – Celebrating a Champion

In celebration of Andrea Adamo winning the 2023 MX2 World Championship, KTM unveils the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION.

After a superb run to the title that saw four moto wins and 19 additional podiums, KTM celebrates this success by applying some very special touches to a machine inspired by the bike that Andrea Adamo will ride to defend his cherished MX2 title in 2024.

It was an emotional day when Adamo clinched the 2023 FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship at the Grand Prix of Italy, the penultimate round of last season. Securing the title on home soil at Maggiora Park meant the Italian concluded a consistent first season as a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider by delivering the team its 15th title in 20 years. In doing so he became the tenth different racer to clinch the gold plate with the KTM 250 SX-F.

Building on this success the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION holds at its heart the very same READY TO RACE ethos that comes with all KTM models. With this being the ADAMO EDITION, KTM wanted to make sure it truly had that factory feel. The KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION is a special version only offered to customers in the EU and UK. It’s produced in limited quantities to commemorate Andrea Adamo winning the 2023 MX2 World Championship. In honor of this milestone, only 80 units of the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION will be produced – just like Adamo’s #80 race number.

Starting with the brand-new Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) – which is also available for the entire KTM SX-F range and included with the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION – this two-part system offers both engine behaviour and suspension settings adjustment via the KTMconnect App, allowing riders to tune their bikes to exactly how they want them to ride and feel, making sure every rider can find their preference. Official affiliation with LitPro means riders can dive into the deepest of detail to take a closer look at their racing lines, lap times, gearing, throttle position, G-Force, jump distance and so much more. Whether riders use it to chase a lap time, perfect their setup or just compete with friends, adjustment and the information offered are all easily accessible in the KTMconnect App. To access the digital press kit for the new Connectivity Unit Offroad click HERE.

When it comes to looks, the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION closely resembles the aesthetics of Adamo’s race bike for the upcoming 2024 MX2 World Championship. To add to the presence, the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION features the incredibly special and iconic championship leader red plate featuring Adamo’s race number #80, signed by the Champion himself.

As this item is not available to order separately, it’s a real collector’s piece that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Adamo fans will take great pride in owning and displaying on their bike. The #80 red plate will also include Andrea’s signature and the limited-edition motorcycle will come with a separate #80 sticker for putting on the number boards of the race bike if so desired.

The KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION comes with the Pirelli SCORPION MX 32 MID SOFT rubber front and rear. Being the championship-winning tyre, it’s an obvious choice. Offering excellent traction that guarantees maximum power transmission to the ground, the MX 32s then also provide the precision and feel needed to find and hold lines due to the layout of the front lateral knobs. Being a tyre developed by some of the most prestigious motocross racers in the world – including MX2 World Champion Adamo – it will have riders feeling at one with their KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION on track.

The hardware featured on the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION shares the core details of its sibling, the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. The frame – weighing 300 g less than that of the standard bike – features the same updated engine mounts that allow for optimised flexibility, resulting in improved cornering characteristics. The strategic repositioning of rotating mass within the frame has allowed for a better centre of gravity too, offering greater traction and anti-squat behaviour out of the corners. The KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION also comes with a newly designed carbon-reinforced skid plate as standard, ensuring even the biggest hits barely leave a scratch.

The 250cc engine is not only light at 26.1 kg but also remarkably powerful, and reaches an incredible 14,000 rpm rev limit. Supplementing that power is the Akrapovič slip-on line exhaust that boasts titanium construction, successfully meeting the weight-saving and mass centralisation criteria of the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION.

Fully adjustable WP suspension keeps riders in plush contact with the ground thanks to the 48 mm WP XACT front fork that offers 310 mm of progressive and consistent damping. The FACTORY START DEVICE and Brembo hydraulic clutch system featured on the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION mean riders will have no problem getting the holeshot. At the back, the WP XACT rear shock’s advanced damping provides unbeatable traction and energy absorption, and is easily adjustable by hand with no tools required – as is the WP XACT front fork.

Superior stopping power is provided by Brembo’s 260 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc, and is delivered through a now stiffer rear brake lever, capable of withstanding those big hits. Durable strong black rims with orange CNC machined hubs also stand up to the rigors of motocross and with their lightweight construction, further enhance stopping performance due to less rotating mass.

The KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION is a rare gem that takes the READY TO RACE motto to the next level – the spec list speaks for itself.

2025 KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION specs:

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Colour Trim and Graphics (Race Season 2024)

Red plate of World Championship Winner #80 and signature in buy pack

Updated tank spoilers

Orange glossy ‘Factory’ frame

Connectivity Unit Offroad system & compatible front fender

Updated stiffer suspension settings – WP XACT AER 44 mm front fork & WP XACT rear shock

Factory Racing Start device

Factory Racing Seat

Factory Racing Triple Clamps

Factory Racing Frame Protection Set

Factory Racing front brake disc guard (carbon version)

Factory Racing skid plate (carbon version)

Factory Racing wheel set (black rim, black spokes, orange hubs, orange nipples)

Semi-floating front brake disc

Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid Soft tyres

Engine mounts (black incl. cut outs)

Orange Rear Sprocket

Golden Regina Chain

Akrapovič “Slip-On Line” exhaust

Hinson Outer Clutch Cover

Number #80 in buy pack

Vented airbox cover in buy pack

The latest iteration of the KTM SX-F range is a highly advanced technical platform that will form the basis of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s championship ambitions. The potential of the KTM SX-F foundation is beyond doubt and boasts the DNA of countless wins, podiums and titles in the upper echelons of motocross and supercross competition through the last decade.

Keep an eye out for the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION landing in Authorised KTM Dealers soon – UK price and availability to be confirmed.

For more information visit KTM.com.