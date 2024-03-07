Stay Dry With Richa’s New Aquaguard Rainwear

Whether riding and getting caught in a downpour or heading out in all conditions and being prepared, the Aquaguard jacket and trousers will keep you dry.

Made from a breathable taffeta and waterproof 15,000mm Aquashell LTZ membrane, the Aquaguard jacket and trousers feature Scotchlite™ Reflective Material’s 3M™ printing to enhance active rider visibility at night and in low visibility conditions by reflecting a bright image back to the light source.

Featuring elasticated cuffs, a storm flap in front of the central front zipper for extra protection and elasticated sections on the bottom hem, every inch of the Aquaguard jacket has been developed to keep those venturing out in the rain dry. Available in black and – new for 2024 – fluo yellow, the jacket has an RRP of £49.99 and is available in unisex sizes S-4XL.

Brand new for 2024, the Aquaguard trousers complete the ‘waterproof get up’. Made from a breathable T190 nylon taffeta with PU coating, the trousers feature a nylon lining and zippers at the side of each leg and an elasticated ankle. With the same 15,000mm Aquashell membrane and a drawstring waist, wearers can be sure they’re arming themselves with the kit they need to be dry.

The Aquaguard trousers are available in both black in sizes S-6XL and fluo yellow in sizes S-4XL – both with an RRP of £44.99.

