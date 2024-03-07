Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsCleaning ProductsSpring clean with Vulcanet

Spring clean with Vulcanet

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Spring clean with Vulcanet

Spring Clean With VulcanetThe days are getting lighter and the weather is getting warmer – Spring is on the way! It’s the perfect time to give your bike some TLC and prepare for the riding season ahead…

Instead of lugging out all the buckets and sponges to wash off the storage dust, simply unscrew the lid of the Vulcanet tub and work section-by-section until all the dust and debris has gone; then buff to a high shine using the specially engineered microfibre cloth.

Save time cleaning, and make more time for riding!

How does it work?

Vulcanet’s waterless wipes work to liquefy the dirt and dust easily thanks to the textile weave which has a spiral shape with bevelled edges that collect the dirt and help to remove the stubborn dirt particles. Once collected by the wipe, the dust is lubricated and trapped in the cilia so it cannot scratch the surface. As well as keeping things clean, the solution provides a protective seal to the material underneath like a traditional polish would.

Vulcanet Cleaning Wipes have an RRP of £36.99 and to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
AIROH at the Salon du 2 Roues 2024
Next article
MotoGP partners with TNT Sports in the U.S.

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
The 2025 Ktm 250 Sx-f Adamo Edition - Celebrating A Champion

The 2025 KTM 250 SX-F Adamo Edition – Celebrating a Champion

Frank Duggan - 0