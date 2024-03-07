Indian Motorcycle UK Retail Offers – ‘New Year, New Ride’

Indian FTR from £125 per month on PCP

Indian Scout from £129 per month on PCP

Or £1,000 trade-in or merchandise offer on more models for riders not looking for finance

Indian Motorcycle UK is getting the season off to an early start with a host of offers under the banner ‘New Year, New Ride’ creating a fantastic opportunity for customers to ride away on their dream bikes with either low monthly payments or contributions towards their deposit or parts, garments and accessories when purchasing a new Indian Motorcycle by March 31st 2024.

Andy Simpson, National Sales Manager for Indian Motorcycle UK, said, “Keeping monthly payments low is often key to a decision to buy, so we’re delighted to be able to offer low rate financing on our most popular models, the FTR and the Scout. And for those who don’t need financing, or are fans of our PowerPlus or Thunderstroke models, there’s the choice of a better trade-in offer or a contribution towards official merchandise to personalise their ride or get kitted out from our extensive range of apparel.”

In addition, included with every purchase of a new Indian Motorcycle is 12 months RAC Roadside cover, a welcome pack including a pin and patch, plus lifetime membership to the Indian Motorcycle Riders (IMR) community whose dealer-supported rider group organise planned rides, events, meetings, and other activities for owners to get together, socialise and share their passion for their motorcycles.

5.9% APR representative over 3 years for FTR and Scout lineups:

For the gutsy Indian FTR and iconic Indian Scout lineups, the limited-time low-rate 5.9% APR representative PCP finance see’s monthly payments from £125.00 per month for selected new MY23 Indian FTR models and from £129.00 per month for selected new MY23 Indian Scout models when purchased by March 31st 2024 at an authorised Indian Motorcycle dealership. Alternatively, if you don’t need finance, selected Scout and FTR models are included in the ‘£1,000’ contribution offer

● 5.9% APR finance under Personal Contract Plan or Hire Purchase.

– See the representative finance examples below.

£1,000 contribution towards selected, new MY23 FTR, Scout, Challenger, Chief, Chieftain, Pursuit and Springfield lineups:

As an alternative for buyers of the Scout or FTR and lovers of Indian Motorcycle’s extensive lineup of Thunderstroke and PowerPlus engined models, the £1,000 contribution New Year New Ride campaign offers the choice between a £1,000 contribution towards the purchase of selected models or £1,000 contribution towards Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories & clothing when purchased with selected, new Indian Motorcycle models before March 31st 2024.

● £1,000 Trade-In allowance.

– Cannot be combined with Scout/FTR 5.9% APR finance.

– Not available on Jack Daniels or Elite models

Or

● £1,000 contribution towards official Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories or apparel.

– Items must be ordered simultaneously with the bike purchase.

– Cannot be combined with Scout/FTR 5.9% APR finance.

– Not available on Jack Daniels or Elite models

For full details of these and other offers, including terms and conditions, please visit the Offers page of the Indian Motorcycle UK website.

To arrange a test ride, riders can visit their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership [FIND A DEALER] or use this LINK.

Indian Scout Representative PCP Finance Example:

Model: Indian Scout Bobber in Maroon Metallic (23MY)

Monthly payments: £129

Term of agreement: 37 months

Annual mileage: 4,000

Customer deposit: £2,646.37

Customer deposit %: 20%

Cash price: £13,295.00

Total amount of credit: £10,648.63

Option to purchase fee: £10

Optional final payment: £7,628.00

Total amount payable: 14,918.37

Rate of interest (fixed): 5.71%

APR: Representative 5.9% APR

Indian FTR Representative PCP Finance Example:

Model: Indian FTR in Stealth Gray with Orange Graphics (23MY)

Monthly payments: £125

Term of agreement: 37 months

Annual mileage: 4,000

Customer deposit: £2,533.35

Customer deposit %: 19%

Cash price: £12,995

Total amount of credit: £10,461.47

Option to purchase fee: £10

Optional final payment: £7,562.00

Total amount payable: 14595.53

Rate of interest (fixed): 5.71%

APR: Representative 5.9% APR

Additional dealership & on-road charges apply and may vary between official Indian motorcycle dealerships.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.co.uk and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.