New Find It Fix It Flog It on UKTV

Nation’s favourite repurposing show finds new home on Yesterday channel.

A new series of Find It Fix It Flog It comes to the Yesterday channel and streaming service UKTV Play from 25th March 2024, unlocking padlocks on the sheds, garages and barns of Britain, in the hope of making a tidy profit for their owners.

Serial shed explorers Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien will once again be rummaging around the nation’s outbuildings, unearthing unwanted items that can be upcycled into treasures.

Motorbike-mad Henry will be hunting down some rusty relics from the motoring past. With a bit of help from his good mates, engineering genius Allen Millyard and ace restorer Guy Willison, whatever he finds will get a second life.

Simon has a real eye for objects that can be turned from old junk into furniture, fixtures and fittings cool enough to grace even the trendiest home or garden. Sidekicks Gemma Longworth and Phil Carroll possess the knowhow, skills and tools to make it happen.

Along the way, the pair will be drafting in some of the UK’s most talented tradespeople too, who’ll be using their skills to help save the items the duo find from ending up in landfill.

When all the hard work is done, antiques and collectables expert Ronnie Archer Morgan will be judging the quality of the craftsmanship and placing a value on each piece. As ever, the boys will be crossing fingers and toes that their handiwork can deliver a healthy profit.

The brand new series of Find It Fix It Flog It will be broadcast on its new home of Yesterday (Freeview Channel 27), from Monday 25th March 2024, at 8pm. Stream the new series on UKTV Play at uktvplay.co.uk

To find out more and apply to be included in future programmes, visit www.henrycole.tv