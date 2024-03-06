Two Rare Historic Racing Ducati’s Up For Auction

Two rare historic racing Ducati’s with links to Australian & Italian riders, Casey Stoner AND Loris Capirossi with Iconic Auctioneers at the Shuttleworth Spring Motorcycle Sale Sunday 7th April 2024.

How often does one see two racing motorcycles of this calibre come to auction at the same time? “Rarely, very rarely”, says Mark Bryan, Head of Motorcycles at Iconic Auctioneers.

Both bikes are genuine factory frames and all the components are Ducati Corsa parts. These are known bikes and both would have been used during the 2003 and 2007 seasons respectively. Frames were changed on a regular basis and engines every race. Both bikes are running and have been maintained by an experienced Ducati technician. Both are fitted with more modern electronics for ease of use. The carbon fibre brake discs fitted on both are for display purposes only and not for use. It’s a rare opportunity as very few manufacturers sell their race bikes post season.

The first machine is a bike used by Australian, Casey Stoner – a Ducati 2007 MotoGP GP7 Desmosedici race bike, estimate to sell for £350,000 – £400,000. This bike represents an incredible opportunity to own a piece of Ducati and MotoGP history! One of only a handful of examples built by Ducati for the 2007 season.

This bike was raced by the Australian rider Casey Joel Stoner, now retired he was a two-time MotoGP World Champion, in 2007 and 2011. During his MotoGP career, Stoner raced for the factory teams of Ducati and Honda, winning a title for each team. One of Stoner’s greatest talents was his astonishing ability to ride any bike beyond its limits, even winning races on Ducatis after both Honda and Yamaha had forged ahead in development during his later racing years.

2007 saw Stoner win the MotoGP Championship for the Marlboro Ducati factory team. He won the Riders Championship ahead of Dani Pedrosa and Valentino Rossi, with Ducati taking the constructor’s title ahead of Honda and Yamaha. During the 2007 season, Ducati took five pole positions and 11 victories, with Stoner taking ten and Capirossi just one.

The GP7 bike featured a 799cc, 90-degree V4, desmodromic DOHC engine, with 4 valves per cylinder producing 220bhp-plus with Magneti Marelli electronic injection and ignition with EVO TCF throttle control. Weighing 148kg and capable of speeds in excess of 190mph.

It features a tubular steel, trellis-style frame with a pressed aluminium swing arm with Ohlins front and rear fully adjustable suspension. Fitted with powerful Brembo four-piston calipers with 305mm carbon discs on the front (for display use only) and a Brembo single two-piston caliper on the rear with 220mm steel disc.Currently fitted with 17″ rims but complete with its original 16.5″ wheels.

The machine designation is D16GP7 CS1 and was built for the 2007 season. It still has the Spanish MotoGP scrutineering sticker on the frame. These early MotoGP bikes can be maintained and run without the need for factory support. This example has been maintained over the last few years by an experienced technician and has been recommissioned and used up until recently.

This Ex-Loris Capirossi Ducati 2003 MotoGP GP3 Desmosedici race bike is finished in the iconic Marlboro colours and is estimated to sell for between £250,000 – £300,000.

2003 saw Ducati enter MotoGP for the first time with the brand new Desmosedici GP3. This bike is also one of only a handful of examples built by Ducati Corsa for the 2003 season and like the GP7 it represents an astonishing opportunity to own a piece of Ducati and MotoGP history.

This machine has the designation of LC1 and was ridden by Loris Capirossi for races during the 2003 season. Loris finished fourth in the MotoGP championship in 2003 with Ducati taking a second place in the manufacturer’s standings behind Honda.During the 2003 season, Ducati took three pole positions, but their only win came at the Spanish Grand Prix at Catalunya, Loris Capirossi beating the Hondas of Valentino Rossi and Sete Gibernau.

Loris Capirossi (born 4 April 1973) was an Italian former Grand Prix motorcycle road racer. He retired from MotoGP racing, at the end of the 2011 season after which his race number, the #65, was unofficially retired from the MotoGP class. He had an illustrious 21 year career, one of the longest ever starting to race at the age of 17.

This bike features a 989cc 90-degree V4 desmodromic DOHC engine, with four valves per cylinder producing 220bhp-plus @ 16,000rpm with Magneti Marelli injection and ignition. Weighing a mere 145kg it is capable of speeds in excess of 200mph. Currently fitted with more modern electrics and traction control.

It features a tubular steel, trellis-style frame with an aluminium swing arm with Ohlins front and rear fully adjustable suspension it comes fitted with powerful Brembo four-piston calipers with 305mm carbon discs on the front (for display use only) and a Brembo single two-piston caliper on the rear with 220mm steel disc.

These two iconic bikes are part of the Spring Shuttleworth Sale on the 7th April at Shuttleworth, Old Warden Park, Bedfordshire, SG18 9EP. They can be viewed online along with all the other lots at www.iconicauctioneers.com. In person viewing at the venue is available on Saturday 6th April.

