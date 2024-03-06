Irwin To Front PBM Title Defence In Bennetts BSB

Nine times and defending Bennetts British Superbike champions PBM will return to the grid in 2024 with Glenn Irwin looking to go one better after finishing runner-up for the Glenn Irwin & Jordan Bird past two seasons.

The 33-year-old from Carrickfergus finished an agonising half point behind teammate Tommy Bridewell last season and returns with the PBM team which is now fronted by Jordan and Frank Bird as they continue their father Paul’s legacy following his untimely passing last year.

Jordan and her twin brother have spent the winter finalising plans for the 32-race Bennetts BSB season ahead with Irwin as the sole rider aboard the Ducati V4R, on which he will contest the International North West 200 too.

Last season, the PBM team won 18 races and finished on the podium a further 18 times also, of which Irwin won ten races and podiumed eight times additionally, so the Ulsterman goes in search of his maiden crown which would be an unprecedented tenth title for Britian’s most successful team.

Over a 23-year involvement in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, as well as their nine titles with riders including Steve Hislop, Shane Byrne, Scott Redding, Josh Brookes, and Tommy Bridewell, PBM have won 138 races, secured an additional 175 podium finishes and claimed 98 pole positions.

PBM has a new title sponsor for the 2024 Bennetts BSB season which will be revealed shortly prior to the opening test weekend at Donington Park on April 6/7. The season gets underway at Navarra in Spain with two races over the weekend of April 20/21.

Glenn Irwin: “For the people reading this it must be a relief as I have been inundated with messages from fans asking me about what I am doing this season, which has been really nice, and I am so grateful for their support. It might sound like a cliché, but there was never really anywhere else I wanted to be, despite interest from elsewhere when there was some uncertainty, my heart and attention was always to remain with PBM. To touch on last year, we had an amazing season working together, and after four years apart we came back together, and I think in that time I have grown up and matured. The team went through a lot last year, but it was also an amazing year, and the championship was one of the most exciting in history and I am extremely grateful to have been a part of that. It didn’t work out in my favour as such, but it doesn’t take any of the sweetness away from it because we had great success. I believe and fully expect myself to be fighting for the championship from the off, but we also have to understand some changes and we will have to adapt. It certainly isn’t just a case of roll the dice like last year, we have a lot of work to do, and I think it is important that we are not complacent. We do our work, and then I think we can certainly be in for a lot of race wins and success ahead. I started my Superbike career with PBM and as much as it is a new era with Jordan and Frank as my bosses now, I will never separate the first part of the PBM chapter to this one. I had my first pole position, first podium and first win with the team, but there are a few things I want to achieve. First off, it is to win the British Superbike Championship and secondly to retain it, they are the two things I want to achieve with PBM.”

Team Owners Jordan and Frank Bird Junior: “We are delighted to confirm that the PBM team will be back on the grid this season. It has obviously been a real emotional rollercoaster for us, and we are so proud of what the whole team achieved last year, ending the season on a high with a one-two in the standings. The PBM team remain fully committed to the championship and after a lot of uncertainty over the last few months we are delighted that Glenn returns as we begin the next chapter for PBM. He has a long-standing history with the team – from making his Superbike debut, to a first podium and his first race win in the championship. We hope that together we can add a Championship title to that this season! We want to take this opportunity to thank our partners and fans for their continued support and we are now looking forward to the future of PBM and keeping Dad’s memory alive.”

Picture: Glenn Irwin pictured with Jordan Bird

For further information please visit www.britishsuperbike.com