NEW! HJC RPHA 91 Carbon Noela – in stock now

The RPHA 91 Carbon is HJC’s new modular touring helmet that was engineered for all-day comfort.

The new Premium Integrated Matrix EVO Carbon shell (P.I.M. EVO) provides enhanced shock-resistant performance and is lightweight by using reinforcement materials that include carbon-aramid, carbon fibre, glass fibre, organic non-woven fabric, and linen fibre (natural fibre).

The new distortion-free, HJ-37 face shield and HJ-V17 sun shield provide a clear and increased peripheral view for the rider. Designed to perfection, the chin bar locking system now has a hidden closure point that allows for smooth contact and less pressure on the cheek area. Keeping noise levels to a minimum is the RPHA 91 3D-engineered low-noise interior that is focused to reduce road noise significantly. Also included with this is the neck roll system to ensure you drown out the noise. For convenience, the EPS design accommodates riders with eyewear. The RPHA 91 will also accept the second-generation Smart HJC Bluetooth systems.

Key Features

• Premium Integrated Matrix / P.I.M EVO Carbon: Carbon fibre outer shell provides a more lightweight and comfortable shell with enhanced shock-resistant performance.

• Aerodynamic design shell reduces air resistance & provides stability at high speed.

• Full front-to-back airflow: 5 intakes and 7 exhausts.

• Pinlock Ready HJ-37 Visor: provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated.

• Quick, simple and secure visor (shield) ratchet system.

• Adjustable 3-step sunshield for optimised position.

• Light Smoke sun shield installed.

• Interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

• Crown and cheek pads: removable and washable.

• Glasses grooves can accommodate riders who wear glasses.

• Carbon design points: carbon exclusive label and gunmetal coloured vent frame

• Ready for 21B & 50B Bluetooth (sold separately).

• 4 shell sizes XS-S/M/L/XL-XXL

• Visor: HJ-37

• Pinlock: DKS465

• Sunvisor: HJ-V12

RRP: £599.99

Technical Features

PIM EVO Shell

New shell material including carbon-aramid fibre, carbon fibre, glass fibre, organic non-woven fabric, and natural linen fibre to provide enhanced Shock-Resistant performance for a more comfortable and lighter helmet.

New sun shield mechanism

Integrated Sunshield: Anti-fog coated smoke tinted sun visor deploys quickly and easily by bottom positioned new operation system. Its new mechanism allows adjusting the depth in 3 different positions according to your morphology and preference for an optimal fit.

Visor Lock

The new visor lock is easier to open and safer thanks to its push and release system.

P&J Chin Bar Features

Possibility to lock the chin bar when you want to ride with it in the open position for a safer ride. The chin curtain retracts when the helmet is in the open position to make it easier to put on and reduce wind resistance. In addition, the bottom locking system automatically hides in the open position to reduce wind noise and air resistance. The new two-way pivot chin bar allows the helmet to be more compact (lower than before) while open to reduce wind noise and air drag.

5 Year Warranty

The warranty is applicable to manufacturer’s defects for up to 5 years from the date of purchase, or 7 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

Smart HJC 2nd Generation

The SMART HJC 2ndgeneration premium Bluetooth communication system models implement an all-in-one design, that is fully integrated into the helmet, allowing you to feel the optimal weight balance and aerodynamic performance while riding. The SMART HJC 50B and 21B can be installed on RPHA 71, RPHA 91, RPHA 31, or i71. Co-developed with SENA and tailored specially for HJC helmets. *All SMART HJC devices are sold separately.

Red: zz-r91nrxs

Black: zz-r91nbxs

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com