Gasgas Unveils Fresh 2024 Casual And Functional Apparel Collection

Available now from authorised GASGAS dealers

Bringing in fresh looks and unique designs, the brand-new 2024 Casual and Functional Collections from GASGAS really do have something for everyone! Whether hanging out with friends, relaxing after work or getting ready to tear up the track, these exciting new clothing ranges are about rocking the distinct GASGAS style anywhere and everywhere. The new collections are available now from Authorised GASGAS Dealers nationwide, so it’s time for riders to GET ON THE GAS and grab the freshest red threads around!

GASGAS has doubled down for the second year of its Casual Collection to provide a larger offering of tees, as well as a new long-sleeve shirt and hoodie for 2024. Each item is – of course – finished with its own unique styling to create that unmistakably GASGAS look. From the fit, the mix of subtle yet bold designs to the premium quality, GASGAS designers have gone the extra mile to make everything in the new collection as cool and comfortable as possible.

In addition to the casual wear. there’s a pretty awesome range of Accessories containing bags, caps and drinks bottles, making sure riders are properly kitted out and repping GASGAS whether trackside, relaxing at home or out on the town! After all, who says you need a dirt bike to look this good!

Since being introduced in 2020, the GASGAS Functional Collection has grown bigger, bolder and more striking with each passing year. The result for 2024 being a completely new line-up consisting of durable pants, jerseys and gloves that allows riders of motocross, enduro and trial to ride hard and in style! Add protective items such as helmets, boots and goggles into the mix, a spicy head-to-toe GASGAS look can easily be created for the next time on track.