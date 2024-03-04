Ducati Corse and Francesco Bagnaia Sign Renewal for Another Two Seasons

Just days before the start of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship, Ducati Corse and Francesco Bagnaia solidified their future together by putting pen to paper, announcing the signing of an agreement that binds the two-time MotoGP World Champion to the Borgo Panigale manufacturer for the 2025 and 2026 seasons as well.

The contract renewal ensures continuity for an all-Italian winning pair: a perfect combination of the technology and performance of the Desmosedici GP and the talent, passion, and determination of Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia.

Born in Turin in 1997 and residing in Pesaro, Bagnaia joined Ducati with Pramac Racing in 2019. With the extension of his current contract, he will further solidify his place in the history of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, becoming the second rider to be linked with Ducati for a total of eight years.

Bagnaia made a name for himself in 2020 by securing his first MotoGP podium in his home race at Misano Adriatico, and in 2021, he was promoted to the factory team. During his first year riding the red Ducati Lenovo Team machine, he narrowly missed out on winning the World Title, finishing as the runner-up after an exhilarating season finale. The year 2022 marked Bagnaia’s breakthrough, as he clinched his first MotoGP Riders’ World Title, also becoming the first Italian to do so on an Italian bike: the Desmosedici GP. This victory marked Ducati’s second Riders’ World Title, following Casey Stoner’s success in 2007, 15 years earlier. With the number 1 on his bike’s front fairing, Bagnaia was again crowned World Champion in 2023, thanks to another remarkable season that saw him claim 15 podiums, 7 victories, and 7 pole positions.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I am so happy to continue racing with the team of my dreams! Wearing these colours is an honour for me. It’s fantastic and a source of pride. Together with Ducati, my team, and all the guys at Ducati Corse, we’ve achieved incredible things. In these three more years (including 2024) ahead of us, we’ll continue to give our best to achieve as much success as possible. I am overjoyed and ready to hit the track in Qatar for the first race of the year.”

Claudio Domenicali (CEO Ducati Motor Holding)

“Pecco is truly the perfect rider for Ducati. He represents our values at their best: style, elegance, and performance. Not only is he fast, determined, and tenacious on track, but he also stands out for his elegance and education off the track. I am very happy for this renewal, which I am sure Ducatisti all over the world will welcome with enthusiasm.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“We are extremely happy to have Bagnaia with us again for 2025 and 2026. Together, we have written an important page of motorcycling history: Pecco was the first Italian rider to win a World Title in MotoGP with an Italian bike, our Desmosedici GP. Together, we brought back a Riders’ World Title that had been missing for 15 years, and we did it again last year. He is a two-time World Champion and has proven on more than one occasion that he truly deserves the number 1 on the fairing of his bike. In addition to these results, Bagnaia continues to demonstrate that he is in perfect harmony with his bike and team. For all these reasons, it was natural for us to want to continue with him. Therefore, we look forward to this new chapter together, confident that we can achieve other important results.”

Statistics from 2019 to date

GP Starts with Ducati in MotoGP: 86

First GP: Qatar 2019

Wins: 18

First GP Win: Aragón 2021

Podiums: 35

First Podium: San Marino 2020

Pole Positions: 18

First Pole: Qatar 2021

Fastest Laps: 13

Points: 1085

World Titles: 2 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022)

Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team will hit the track for the opening Grand Prix of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship from March 8th to 10th at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar.