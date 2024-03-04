Lights on, lights out… RACE! Are you ready?

The world’s most exciting sport returns as the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar lights the fuse on 2024.

The time has come. From those first glimpses in Valencia through a winter eager for more, pre-season was then packed with headlines. The wait feels like minutes and months at the same time. But now, it’s time for the lights to go on in Qatar before they go off for the first Tissot Sprint and Grand Prix race of a record-breaking 2024 MotoGP™ season: the full grid, at full power, for the full thrill of the world’s most exciting sport. We don’t call it that for nothing… welcome to the ride of your life!

BACK IN THE RING

There’s no doubt after pre-season that reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), and that #1 plate, are the package to beat. There’s also no doubt that teammate Enea Bastianini looked extremely convincing on the other side of the garage now he’s back to full power after a 2023 season marred by injury. Could we now get the real continuation of that rivalry that started to really heat up in the latter stages of 2022?

The rivalry that did the same last season, meanwhile, also looks set to continue. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) had a pre-season shared between statement laps and signs he needed a little more time to settle in on the new bike, but we know when the lights go out he’ll be elbows out. 2024 is likely to bring us plenty more #PECCOvsMARTIN, and we can’t wait. On the other side of his garage there’s a whole different conundrum after Franco Morbidelli was sidelined from pre-season though, so his progress will be interesting amongst the Ducati ranks.

Completing the top three in 2023 was Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), and on paper it looked like he had a tougher pre-season. On paper, however, it also didn’t look like he was going to make it seem like he’d unlocked easy mode at a number of GPs last year. So has he got more in the locker to overturn the charge of new teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio, who very much picked up where he’d left off in terms of pace?

His former teammate, Alex Marquez, now has a new one at Gresini Racing MotoGP™ too. For AM73, the goal for the year has got to be a Grand Prix win, as he’s now got Sprint victories and some podiums. For his new teammate, eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez, it’s hard to tell what that goal really is. Pace? Proving a legacy? A ninth World Championship? Pure enjoyment? There are probably 93 answers to that question that people on all sides could argue, and we may never know the answer. However, we do get to come long for the ride. Qatar has never been his greatest track, so first time out as he’s still finding the limits may not prove a crystal ball, but it’s one of the most exciting moves in the history of the sport and we get to watch it.

TAKING THE FIGHT TO DUCATI?

That set of challengers is just Ducati. There are plenty more! At Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, there’s plenty to get excited about after a good pre-season and a really solid 2023 too, especially from Brad Binder as he finished just behind the top three. He also did it becoming a Sprint winner and taking some big podiums, satisfyingly sideways in the heat of the battle at the front. Can he do it again? And can teammate Jack Miller even out a tougher 2023 at times to bring that Jerez form to the fore?

At Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is looking for some steps forward as the spotlight continues shining down on rookie Pedro Acosta. The hype was only fuelled throughout pre-season and, as ever, suffering less talk about his prospects would require him to go a whole lot slower. That seems unlikely. But what can we really expect? A whole range of results from stunning to steady is likely the truth, none of which by itself will have much to say about what we’ll be seeing from him by Jerez or Silverstone or Motegi. (He does have until the Sachsenring to beat Marc Marquez’ record as the youngest premier class winner though…)

At Aprilia, it was an interesting pre-season. Aleix Espargaro’s experience of the new machine was a near-immediate storming of the top echelons of the timesheets, whereas teammate Maverick Viñales and Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) took more time fitting the puzzle together. Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) had even less of that as he sat out much of the Sepang Test after a crash.

By the start of the season proper, however, there are plenty of reasons to be looking forward to what the Noale Factory can do. Can Aprilia, with more factory collaboration with the brand new Trackhouse team and what looks like another serious challenger, add a little more consistency in 2024 to sustain that charge?

FIGHTING BACK TO THE FRONT

At Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™, the search continues to bridge the gap and unlock one-lap pace. But the new concession system has already seen the Iwata marque able to use more track time with race riders in pre-season, and we saw some updates appear too. Those race riders, 2021 Champion Fabio Quartararo and new arrival Alex Rins, will be very eager to get back to work and see where they fit in the pecking order over full race distance, not least of all with that new top speed.

Honda likewise used the new concessions to field race riders in the Shakedown and, like Yamaha, won’t have their engine spec frozen. They also have some new faces to welcome, with Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) bringing his methodical approach to a factory team for the first time as he partners up with 2020 Champion Joan Mir. Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) and his experience stays put, but he welcomes Johann Zarco to the CASTROL Honda LCR side of the box – and in testing, the Frenchman was both very fast and very positive. We know it’s a whole new bike and we know they’ve moved forward, but can they bridge the gap even more as the season starts in earnest?

It was a six-race calendar across Europe when the world’s first motorsport World Championship was born in 1949. Now we’re ready for more than 20 events across the globe, with 777 points up for grabs across 21 Tissot Sprints and 21 Grand Prix races. There is history on the line even as we celebrate our 75th anniversary, so join us at the starting line as the lights go on at Lusail International Circuit and then go out to welcome the world’s most exciting sport back into action.