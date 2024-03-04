Ducati UK opens the riding season with next-gen finance deals, riding events, and money-can’t-buy experiences.

After the successful events of 2023, Ducati UK are pleased to confirm the start of the season with multiple upcoming events, on and off road demo rides, participation in a European tour and a new finance deal for Scrambler.

Season Opening events bring the latest Ducatis to UK

Ducati’s 2024 Season Opening events are sweeping throughout the UK in two waves.

Ducati Bournemouth and Ducati Preston will kick off the events on Saturday 9th March, with the remaining dealers joining in on Saturday 20th April.

The events will see the dealers displaying the latest range of motorcycles including the new Hypermotard 698, DesertX Rally, Multistrada Grand Tour and RS (selected dealers only) models alongside impressive accessory and apparel collections.

Dealers will be offering demo rides, food and refreshments along with dedicated activities and promotions, as well as the opportunity to learn more about the current offers available.

Customers visiting dealers will also have the opportunity to enter on-site competitions, including the chance to win a top-class Ducati Helmet.

For more information and sign-up please visit: https://www.ducati.com/gb/en/events-uk/ducati-season-opening-2024

One-of-a Kind Ducati Scrambler finance deal announced

Ducati UK is proud to announce the most accessible path into Ducati ownership: The new Ducati Scrambler Accelerate: a Revved-Up Finance Program offers an opportunity to become a Scrambler owner with just a 50% down-payment and no monthly instalments.

After 24 months you can choose to either keep your Ducati Scrambler and pay the remaining 50% without any interest or return the bike and choose another model. Either way, no monthly instalments or interest, just pure freedom!

For full details about the finance programme, please visit: https://www.ducati.com/gb/en/current-offers/ducati-scrambler-accelerate

Multistrada Rally 60,000km European Tour

Ducati UK is pleased to announce its participation in the Multistrada Rally 60,000km European Tour.

Over 42 weeks, the project will see 30 riders take turns on the latest Multistrada V4 Rally, riding through Europe covering France, UK, Poland, Austria, Spain and Italy.

Ducati Multistrada will showcase its reliability, performance and comfort along the 60.000 km adventure, which corresponds to the Multistrada interval for checking valve clearance.

If you want to be one of the lucky 30 to ride a leg of this unique tour, you can apply for one of the limited places via the official Ducati channels opening on 6th March, 2024.

Five riders will be selected per country, each travelling 2000km per week, as well as recording their travel experiences, which will be shared on Ducati digital channels.

The UK leg will commence on 12th June at Ducati Bournemouth, after taking the baton from the final rider crossing the channel from France. Riders will then cover routes through England, Wales and Scotland with the final UK leg ending in Misano at World Ducati Week before handing the bike over to the riders from Poland.

DRE Adventure Academy opening

Ducati’s premium DRE Adventure Academy UK at Sweet Lamb in Wales is opening its doors in April to welcome off-road enthusiasts and adventure riders wanting to take their riding to the next level.

The DRE Adventure Academy is not a riding experience like others – it brings even more emotion, fun and safety to adventure riding.

Designed for adventure enthusiasts who want to learn all the secrets of on and off-road riding, the Academy is situated in the spectacular location of the Sweet Lamb off-road centre in Wales, where riders will have the opportunity to learn different techniques through focused theory lessons and exciting riding sessions.

To ensure that the world-class training is matched with the best possible tools for the job, the motorcycles available at the Academy will be the brand-new DesertX Rally and the DesertX, together with bikes from the Multistrada V4 family.

Booking for the DRE Adventure Academy UK courses is available online at

www.dre-adventure.co.uk with many dates already fully booked.