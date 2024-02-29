MTR launches new motorcycle helmet line up exclusively available at Louis Moto

Three new motorcycle helmet models from MTR – including vintage motocross, flip-front and full-face versions – are now available exclusively at Louis Moto, Europe’s leading motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer.

For riders looking for a motorcycle helmet complete with iconic retro-styling and suitable for some off-road adventures, the new MTR Vintage MX EVO is the perfect choice. Priced at £150.00* and with looks harking back to the 1980’s motocross scene, the Vintage MX EVO has style and practicality in abundance.

Underneath its stunning retro appearance is a shell constructed of lightweight fibreglass meaning it weighs in at just 1.29kg and complies with the latest ECE 22.06 safety standards. Features also include a removable peak attached by three metal press studs, a tab at the rear of the helmet to keep goggle straps in place, comfort lining, chin and forehead ventilation and a double D-ring fastening strap.

Available in a traditional all-white design with black stripes and a black peak, the Vintage MX EVO truly pays homage to motocross, with the sport officially turning 100-years-old in March.

MTR’s versatile K-4 EVO flip-front helmet is also new for this year, and offers a range of premium features making it ideal for a variety of riding occasions, from short rides into town, to the daily commute, weekend ride outs and touring trips alike. Priced competitively at £100.00*, it comes complete with a flip-front system allowing riders to move the chin bar and visor cluster up and down, and lock into place as riding conditions alter.

Features also include a Pinlock-prepared clear visor, an integrated sun visor, removable and washable comfort lining, and adjustable ventilation inlets in the chin and upper head area. Venting is also included at the back of the helmet, with an integrated wind and breath deflector at the mouth, and a simple ratchet system to fasten the helmet.

The K-4 EVO weighs just 1.6kg and is constructed of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), a thermoplastic material with excellent toughness and impact resistance, and is certified to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standards. Colours available include matt black and matt blue.

MTR’s latest full-face helmet offering is the impressively priced S-6 EVO. Available for just £59.99* in either an all-black or all-white colourway, the new S-6 EVO is a great option for riders looking for a simple, affordable and reliable helmet which complies with the most recent ECE 22.06 safety standards.

Weighing just 1.5kg and constructed of the same ABS material as the MTR K-4 EVO, the S-6 EVO’s features include a Pinlock-ready clear visor, comfort lining with removable cheek pads, full chin, upper head and rear ventilation, a wind and breath deflector, and a ratchet fastener system.

The new MTR motorcycle helmet range is available in sizes XS through to XXL, and are exclusively available to purchase in the UK via the Louis Moto website (www.louis-moto.co.uk).

MTR is one of Louis Moto’s exclusive motorcycle helmet brands, and for UK motorcyclists shopping MTR as well as any of Louis Moto’s other exclusive brands, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered, meaning riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.00.

*All prices correct as of the date of the press release.