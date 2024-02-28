New And Vastly Improved MotoAmerica Live+ To Debut At Daytona

MotoAmerica’s Live Streaming And On-Demand Service Gets An All-New Look And Feel And It’s Ready To Go For The Season Opener At Daytona.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is thrilled to announce that its live streaming and on-demand service, MotoAmerica Live+, has undergone major upgrades for 2024 and beyond with vastly improved features and functionality that will bring fans closer than ever to all the action of the MotoAmerica season.

Previous subscribers to MotoAmerica Live+ will instantly notice the all-new look and feel with a streamlined user interface that provides faster and better access to all the MotoAmerica action both on and off the track.

Select new features include a DVR functionality that allows users to rewind and pause both live events and video on demand; enhanced search functionality so consumers can easily find more of what they want to watch; additional personalization for subscribers, including a “Continue Watching” function that means viewers never lose their spot in a video, and there’s also a new “My Watchlist” that allows users to save videos for later playback.

The mobile experience on MotoAmerica Live+ is also greatly improved with newly rebuilt apps for mobile and Connected TV that are more intuitive and offer more functionality for the end user.

As for the content itself, there’s going to be more than ever in 2024 – from live racing, highlights and compilations to exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and original features.

Subscriber support is also improved with a fully loaded support hub, including end user self-serve options, an AI-powered chatbot for faster responses, and a dedicated human support team to tackle any consumer concerns to always ensure the best possible Live+ experience.

“We’ve come a long way since the inception of MotoAmerica Live+ in 2019,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Over the years, we’ve listened to our customers, incorporating their feedback and insights to help us enhance their viewing experience. The upgraded MotoAmerica Live+ platform gives us the flexibility to continue to evolve over time, bringing together live timing, betting, news, merchandise, and access to the 24-hour all-motorsports channel MTRSPT1. This is a testament to our commitment to evolve and adapt, ensuring that our fans have the best viewing experience for MotoAmerica racing. We’re genuinely excited about the improvements and are confident that our customers will appreciate the enhanced features and functionality.”