WP Suspension Unleashes New Apex Pro Components For The 2024 KTM 990 Duke

WP Suspension is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking PRO COMPONENTS tailored specifically for the new KTM 990 DUKE – the APEX PRO 6500 Cartridge and the APEX PRO 6746 Shock. These cutting-edge suspension upgrades epitomise precision, control and the ultimate riding experience, designed to increase rider feel in every way.

WP APEX PRO COMPONENTS are moulded by the influence and experience of first-class MotoGP™ riders and teams, who have celebrated their superiority in every racing class.

APEX PRO 6746 Shock:

Crafted for perfection and meticulously adapted to the unique demands of the 2024 KTM 990 DUKE, the APEX PRO 6746 Shock takes shock absorber technology to new heights. Drawing from years of motorsport expertise, this shock absorber promises excellence in damping, control and unadulterated riding pleasure. With a plethora of adjustment options, riders can finely tune the shock absorber to suit any track, ensuring optimal performance in every driving situation. The APEX PRO 6746 Shock’sexceptional spring performance and rapid rebound provide unparalleled control, while the enlarged nitrogen tank guarantees consistent damping performance, preventing overheating for a flawless ride.

Technical Features:

– Adjustable high-speed compression damping

– Adjustable low-speed compression damping

– Adjustable rebound damping

– Adjustable spring preload

– Excellent cooling properties

– Consistent performance

– Greater comfort

APEX PRO 6500 Cartridge:

Engineered with a singular goal – dominating the middleweight class track records – the APEX PRO 6500 Cartridge redefines performance with exceptional damping capabilities and unparalleled responsiveness. This fully adjustable open cartridge system, made from top-tier materials, offers riders enhanced control and expanded tuning options. With adjustable spring preload, rebound damping and compression damping, the APEX PRO 6500 Cartridge ensures peak performance and responsiveness, delivering the ultimate handling prowess for the ride of your dreams.

Technical Features:

– Adjustable spring preload

– Adjustable rebound damping

– Adjustable compression damping

– Greater stability

– Improved damping behaviour

– Improved feel at slower speeds

– Greater comfort

Front fork springs need to be ordered separately*

Price and availability:

The APEX PRO 6500 Cartridge is available from March 2024

Retail price: £874.58

Article number: A607C126X001220

Fits: MY24 KTM 990 DUKE

The APEX PRO 6746 Shock is available from March 2024

Retail price: £1,137.20

Article number: A607C426X313220

Fits: MY24 KTM 990 DUKE

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP SUSPENSION AUTHORISED CENTRE or visit the website HERE.