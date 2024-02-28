Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAftermarketWP Suspension Unleashes New Apex Pro Components For The 2024 KTM 990...

WP Suspension Unleashes New Apex Pro Components For The 2024 KTM 990 Duke

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

WP Suspension Unleashes New Apex Pro Components For The 2024 KTM 990 Duke

Wp Suspension Unleashes New Apex Pro Components For The 2024 Ktm 990 DukeWP Suspension is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking PRO COMPONENTS tailored specifically for the new KTM 990 DUKE – the APEX PRO 6500 Cartridge and the APEX PRO 6746 Shock. These cutting-edge suspension upgrades epitomise precision, control and the ultimate riding experience, designed to increase rider feel in every way.

WP APEX PRO COMPONENTS are moulded by the influence and experience of first-class MotoGP riders and teams, who have celebrated their superiority in every racing class.

Wp Suspension Unleashes New Apex Pro Components For The 2024 Ktm 990 DukeAPEX PRO 6746 Shock:
Crafted for perfection and meticulously adapted to the unique demands of the 2024 KTM 990 DUKE, the APEX PRO 6746 Shock takes shock absorber technology to new heights. Drawing from years of motorsport expertise, this shock absorber promises excellence in damping, control and unadulterated riding pleasure. With a plethora of adjustment options, riders can finely tune the shock absorber to suit any track, ensuring optimal performance in every driving situation. The APEX PRO 6746 Shock’sexceptional spring performance and rapid rebound provide unparalleled control, while the enlarged nitrogen tank guarantees consistent damping performance, preventing overheating for a flawless ride.

Technical Features:
–        Adjustable high-speed compression damping
–        Adjustable low-speed compression damping
–        Adjustable rebound damping
–        Adjustable spring preload
–        Excellent cooling properties
–        Consistent performance
–        Greater comfort

Wp Suspension Unleashes New Apex Pro Components For The 2024 Ktm 990 DukeAPEX PRO 6500 Cartridge:
Engineered with a singular goal – dominating the middleweight class track records – the APEX PRO 6500 Cartridge redefines performance with exceptional damping capabilities and unparalleled responsiveness. This fully adjustable open cartridge system, made from top-tier materials, offers riders enhanced control and expanded tuning options. With adjustable spring preload, rebound damping and compression damping, the APEX PRO 6500 Cartridge ensures peak performance and responsiveness, delivering the ultimate handling prowess for the ride of your dreams.

Technical Features:
–        Adjustable spring preload
–        Adjustable rebound damping
–        Adjustable compression damping
–        Greater stability
–        Improved damping behaviour
–        Improved feel at slower speeds
–        Greater comfort

Front fork springs need to be ordered separately*

Wp Suspension Unleashes New Apex Pro Components For The 2024 Ktm 990 DukePrice and availability:
The APEX PRO 6500 Cartridge is available from March 2024
Retail price: £874.58
Article number: A607C126X001220
Fits: MY24 KTM 990 DUKE

The APEX PRO 6746 Shock is available from March 2024
Retail price: £1,137.20
Article number: A607C426X313220
Fits: MY24 KTM 990 DUKE

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP SUSPENSION AUTHORISED CENTRE or visit the website HERE.

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
New And Vastly Improved MotoAmerica Live+ To Debut At Daytona
Next article
Global Launch for the BMW R 1300 GS-supported HEX ezCAN Mojave

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Global Launch For The Bmw R 1300 Gs-supported Hex Ezcan Mojave

Global Launch for the BMW R 1300 GS-supported HEX ezCAN Mojave

Frank Duggan - 0