Global Launch for the BMW R 1300 GS-supported HEX ezCAN Mojave

As motorcyclists, we have a common interest and passion in motorcycles, but our riding needs and our motorcycle features are often quite unique.

This includes the arrangements of electronic accessories we add to our motorcycle to make it safer, easier, or more enjoyable to ride. Accessories like spot, fog, or running lights. Additional brake lights, air horns, and connections for our heated clothing, GPS, Phone, and more.

But adding electronic accessories to a modern motorcycle is not straight forward. Firstly, there is the real potential risk of voiding your motorcycle manufacturers’ warranty if you go ahead and start cutting into your bike’s wiring harness. Not something one considers lightly after just receiving your new BMW R 1300 GS. Then there is the challenge of finding space for additional controls for these accessories, on often quite busy factory instrument panels and handlebar switch clusters.

Well, the new HEX ezCAN Mojave solves all these problems for the BMW R 1300 GS, while also providing customisation with how, and when, your accessories work.

The HEX ezCAN Mojave plugs directly into your motorcycle and listens to the BMW R 1300 GS CAN-bus. It provides you with a highly configurable, seamless plug and play solution to add accessories to your bike without the need to cut any wires that could void your warranty.

Designed to enhance the riding experience and provide riders with unprecedented control over their electronic motorcycle accessories, the HEX ezCAN Mojave is a cutting-edge device that integrates with the BMW R 1300 GS, offering a wide range of features and functionalities.

Key Features of the HEX ezCAN Mojave:

Plug and Play Compatibility: The ezCAN Mojave is specifically engineered to support the BMW R 1300 GS, – ensuring a hassle-free installation process with no need for complicated wiring. Versatile Accessory Control: With the ezCAN Mojave, riders can effortlessly manage and control various electronic accessories such as auxiliary lights, horns, and brake lights directly from their factory handlebar-mounted controls, as well as powering and configuring various other accessories such as heated gear, GPS and dashcams. Dynamic Configuration Options: The ezCAN Mojave allows users to customise their accessory settings, providing flexibility in adjusting features like brightness, flashing patterns, and activation thresholds according to individual preferences. Such as, auxiliary lights can be set to deactivate when indicating. No need to cut into your motorcycle’s wiring harness, thereby avoiding the risk of voiding your BMW motorcycle’s warranty, or interfering with other electronic devices. Set electronic fuses for each of your accessories. These fuses can be reset and changed without the need to purchase physical fuses. Waterproof and Durable Design: The HEX ezCAN Mojave is built to withstand the elements, featuring a robust, waterproof design that ensures reliability in various riding conditions.

Explore more about the HEX ezCAN Mojave at https://www.hexinnovate.com/product/hex-ezcan-for-the-bmw-r-1300-gs/, the innovative design at https://www.hexezcan.com/about-the-ezcan/, and see the range of motorcycle models here: https://www.hexezcan.com/installation/

“The HEX ezCAN Mojave is a hotly anticipated addition to the HEX ezCAN range of devices. This now offers a new level of control and customisation for electronic motorcycle accessories for the BMW R 1300 GS. We are thrilled to bring this innovative product to the market, providing BMW R 1300 GS riders with a seamless and enjoyable riding experience,” said Neil LePine, Business Development Director at HEX Innovate Ltd.

For more information, please go to https://www.hexezcan.com/

The HEX ezCAN Mojave comes with: