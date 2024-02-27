Royal Enfield Announces Incredible 0% APR Finance Offer on the Meteor 350

Royal Enfield is delighted to announce the launch of a new 0% APR PCP Promotional Campaign for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 models.

With approximately 20% deposit, Royal Enfield customers will be able to access an extremely attractive monthly instalment of £45.99, based on full MSRP. This finance campaign will be available in all dealerships from 16/02/2024 and will be valid for all proposals submitted and accepted by 31/03/2024. All models are applicable.

Royal Enfield has always prided itself on offering incredible value for money on their product range, with an emphasis placed on financial accessibility to allow as many customers as possible to access two wheels. This offer demonstrates that commitment and is a welcome addition to the market for both dealers and customers alike in a tough financial environment.

Offer Details:

Royal Enfield Finance – 0% PCP Promo (Meteor 350)

0% APR

Only available via Royal Enfield UK authorised dealers

Terms and conditions apply and offer only valid on qualifying

For further information and to redeem this offer, customers should visit www.royalenfield.com/uk or visit their nearest authorised dealer.