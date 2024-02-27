Bolton: a stylish name for your new bodyguard

The new jacket from LS2 is the ideal ally for comfortable and safe everyday motorcycling, especially in the difficult mid-season.

The year 2023 was once again a testament to the rise of two-wheeled urban mobility in Europe. LS2, aware of the need to protect all these users who ride motorbikes on a daily basis, presents the Bolton jacket. A lightweight and comfortable companion that offers maximum safety, without losing sight of the importance of a careful and metropolitan design. With removable protections on shoulders and elbows, CE Level 1 certified and made of three-layer softshell, the new LS2 jacket is available in a men’s and women’s version.

For years, motorbikes have been the undisputed protagonist of urban mobility. A role that continues to grow exponentially, at the same pace as the need to protect and ensure the safety of all motorcyclists who travel daily on their mounts. While it is true that there is an important awareness when it comes to quality equipment for long routes or trips, it is essential that this awareness extends to the cities. This is where LS2, a manufacturer of helmets and motorbike equipment, comes into play. LS2 is committed to creating an accessible product catalogue that combines first-class materials and the latest technology.

One of the latest additions to their portfolio is the LS2 Bolton waterproof jacket, an urban style jacket designed specifically for the in-between seasons and mild winters. It is made of triple layer softshell and is waterproof and windproof, making it an unbeatable ally even on days when the weather is bad. The rider’s safety is guaranteed thanks to the removable protections on shoulders and elbows, certified according to the EN1621-1:2012 standard, at CE Level 1. In addition, a back protector can be incorporated (the LS2 851 Level 2) and it is prepared for a chest protector.

Its light weight and the incorporation of a thermal lining and hood, both detachable, as well as a waterproof front zip closure, make it an extremely comfortable and functional garment, as shown by the inclusion of a front chest pocket and side pockets, and reflective strips for total visibility of the rider in all conditions. Design also plays an important role. With a sober and urban character, it stands out for its fit that adapts perfectly to the rider’s body and for its casual and metropolitan touch.

The LS2 Bolton waterproof jacket is available in black and in a wide range of sizes from S to 5XL for the men’s version, and from XS to 5XL for the women’s version, for a recommended price of 149 €.

For more information on LS2 helmets and apparel, visit www.ls2helmets.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.