Ventura Luggage for Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Ventura EVO Rack and Pack system turns Super Meteor into Super Tourer in seconds

Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 has bags of touring potential, but its retro lines are easily ruined by the hardware usually needed to carry luggage.

With Ventura’s EVO Rack, Super Meteor owners can switch between stripped-down cruiser and fully-loaded tourer in seconds, without messing up its custom looks.

Designed to be as discreet as possible, all the EVO Rack needs is the two tailor-made Ventura L-Brackets fixed to existing mounting points on the bike’s frame. The Rack then just slots into place and is ready for loading.

Once fitted, it can hold any Pack from the Ventura range: from the compact 12-litre EVO Jet Stream, ideal for day trips and Sunday cruises; to the massive 60-litre tour pack, which can easily swallow a week’s-worth of clothing and kit.

All the Packs are made from a tough and water-resistant laminated ballistic fabric, and have practical features like wide openings, glove-friendly zip-pulls, and carry handles for hassle-free use on and off the bike.

The ‘slide-on/clip-in’ sleeve-fitting system means they’re quick and easy to get on and off; no fiddly fitting procedure or complex straps and cords. It also stops the Pack from shifting around when riding.

The EVO Rack carries the Pack well clear of the rear wheel, and doesn’t add extra width like panniers do. It swivels 180 degrees, so the load can be positioned directly behind the rider, or over the rear mudguard when a passenger is on-board.

When luggage isn’t needed, both the Pack and Rack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the subtle L-Brackets in place and the Super Meteor’s rear end completely uncluttered. An optional Grab Handle (£25.95 including VAT) can be fitted in its place for an extra practical touch.

L-Brackets retail at £187.95 and the Evo Rack costs £96.95 (both including VAT).

A typical set up for the Super Meteor – L-Brackets, EVO Rack and the 22-litre EVO Jet-Stream Pack – retails at £493.85 including VAT. Once the L-Brackets and Rack are in place, the rider can opt for any of Ventura’s EVO packs.

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk