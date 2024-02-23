Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsHuertas' Ducati debut pole & lap record triumph at Phillip Island

Huertas’ Ducati debut pole & lap record triumph at Phillip Island

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Huertas’ Ducati debut pole & lap record triumph at Phillip Island

Huertas' Ducati Debut Pole & Lap Record Triumph At Phillip IslandDespite a late crash, Adrian Huertas secured his first-ever pole position in WorldSSP, setting a new lap record at Phillip Island in the process.

In the electrifying Superpole session at Phillip Island, Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) showcased his prowess, clinching pole position with a breathtaking lap record despite a late crash, setting the tone for an exhilarating race. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) closely followed in second place, demonstrating impressive speed alongside Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) who secured third. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) positioned himself in fourth, while Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) and Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) rounded off the top six with impressive performances.

Despite facing challenges, Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) secured spots on the third row, emphasizing their resilience. Meanwhile, Jorge Navarro (WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph) overcame a crash to secure ninth, with Niki Tuuli (EAB Racing Team) completing the top 10, ensuring a fiercely competitive grid for Race 1.

Huertas' Ducati Debut Pole & Lap Record Triumph At Phillip IslandWorldSSP Tissot Superpole Top 3 Results
1. Adrian Huertas | Ducati | 1’31.407s
2. Yari Montella | Ducati | +0.159s
3. Marcel Schroetter | MV Agusta | +0.412sHuertas' Ducati Debut Pole & Lap Record Triumph At Phillip Island

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of https://www.WorldSBK.com/

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Rst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Click here for more info on RST Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Previous article
Just Dropped Issue 15 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Next article
Lowes leads the charge as Bulega impresses, while WorldSBK triumvirate face challenges

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Ventura Luggage For Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Ventura Luggage for Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Frank Duggan - 0