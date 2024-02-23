Huertas’ Ducati debut pole & lap record triumph at Phillip Island

Despite a late crash, Adrian Huertas secured his first-ever pole position in WorldSSP, setting a new lap record at Phillip Island in the process.

In the electrifying Superpole session at Phillip Island, Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) showcased his prowess, clinching pole position with a breathtaking lap record despite a late crash, setting the tone for an exhilarating race. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) closely followed in second place, demonstrating impressive speed alongside Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) who secured third. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) positioned himself in fourth, while Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) and Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) rounded off the top six with impressive performances.

Despite facing challenges, Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) secured spots on the third row, emphasizing their resilience. Meanwhile, Jorge Navarro (WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph) overcame a crash to secure ninth, with Niki Tuuli (EAB Racing Team) completing the top 10, ensuring a fiercely competitive grid for Race 1.

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Top 3 Results

1. Adrian Huertas | Ducati | 1’31.407s

2. Yari Montella | Ducati | +0.159s

3. Marcel Schroetter | MV Agusta | +0.412s